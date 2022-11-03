Niagara women's basketball at a glance

Niagara Purple Eagles

Arena: Gallagher Center.

Coach: Jada Pierce, eighth season.

Last season’s record: 15-15, 11-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Key returnees (last season’s stats): 5-5 Sr. G Angel Parker 17.0 ppg., 4.1 rpg., 142 assists, 116 steals; 5-9 So. G Aaliyah Parker 11.9 ppg., 6.3 rpg., 64 steals; 5-8 5th year G Maddy Yelle 8.0 ppg., 2.8 rpg.

Key losses: Ally Haar 9.3 ppg., 2.2 rpg., 61 assists; Olivia Mason 6.9 ppg., 5.8 rpg., 51 steals.

Key newcomers: 6-2 Fr. F Amelia Strong; 5-5 5th year G Nickelle O’Neil; 5-10 Fr. F Jade Rutledge.

Outlook: The Purple Eagles have gone from being a team that’s in pursuit of the MAAC’s top teams to one of the conference's top teams. Niagara was picked to finish third in the preseason coaches poll after reaching the MAAC Tournament semifinals in March, and return the most players in its lineup from last season, including Angel Parker, a first-team All-MAAC preseason selection, and her younger sister, Aaliyah, the MAAC’s reigning rookie of the year.

Pierce has seen how Angel Parker has grown in a leadership role, and how Aaliyah Parker is handling more responsibilities and how she is being more vocal with her team.

“They are incredibly talented but they are incredibly unselfish, and they want to have their team have the same success that they have, and it’s really nice, on a daily basis, to see what great teammates they are,” Pierce said of the sisters.

The Parkers are two of five players from Cardinal O’Hara in Niagara’s lineup this year, joining Strong, Rutledge and O’Neil, a graduate transfer from Saint Peter’s.

Strengths/question marks: Defense, Pierce said, will be a trademark for the Purple Eagles this season. While the Purple Eagles were 11th in the conference in defense, allowing an average of 73.2 points in 30 games, they averaged 20.5 defensive rebounds and forced opponents into an average of 25.4 turnovers per game.

The addition of Strong, who was a second-semester transfer from LIU, will add inside size and will help take some of the pressure off the perimeter.

“Defense is what we hang our hat on,” Pierce said. “Our hurricane havoc is something we work on every day, offensively and defensively. For us to take that next step, we have to get more stops. We have to do a better job and some people might think that ‘Hey, our defense looks really good,’ but we know that we can do a lot better than what we did last year.

“If we’re going to get to the next step, it’s going to be because of our defense.”

What the coach said: “It’s not going to be about one or two players. It’s going to be about the whole team and what we do. We need to rebound. We need to defend. We need to share the ball. We need to put pressure on the other teams. All these things come into play for us. We worry more about what we do than what other people do, and once we get the full understanding of bringing the hurricane, at high levels every day, you’re going to see us soar. By January, you’re going to see us in a flow of doing what we need to do.”

Niagara roster

No. Player Yr. Pos. Ht. Hometown

0 Marianna Freeman So. G 5-5 Rochester

1 Shelby Fiddler Fr. G 5-9 Roanoke, Va.

2 Brooklyn Jones Jr. G 5-7 Pittsburgh, Pa.

3 Lexie Roe So. G 5-7 Manlius

4 Ary Hicks Fr. G 5-5 Punta Gorda, Fla.

5 Aaliyah Parker So. G 5-9 Cheektowaga

10 Amelia Strong Fr. F 6-2 Niagara Falls

11 Angel Parker Sr. G 5-5 Cheektowaga

12 Nickelle O’Neil Gr. G 5-5 Amherst

14 Maddy Yelle Gr. G 5-8 Geneva, Ill.

20 Marlie Dickerson Fr. G 5-10 Harrisburg, Pa.

21 Lore Porter Jr. G 5-9 Woodbridge, Va.

23 Jade Rutledge Fr. F 5-10 Buffalo

25 Saige Glover Jr. F 6-0 Columbus, Ohio

30 Sydney Faulcon Sr. F 6-2 Glen Burnie, Md.

Niagara schedule

Date Opponent Time

Nov. 7 at Loyola-Maryland 7 p.m.

Nov. 12 La Salle 5 p.m.

Nov. 16 at Colgate TBA

Nov. 19 Cleveland State 2 p.m.

Nov. 22 at Northwestern TBA

Nov. 25 at Saint Mary’s 5 p.m.

Nov. 26 vs. Maine& 3 p.m.

Dec. 2 at St. Bonaventure 6 p.m.

Dec. 7 Buffalo 6 p.m.

Dec. 17 Marist* 2 p.m.

Dec. 19 Rider* 6 p.m.

Dec. 29 at Iona* TBA

Dec. 31 at Manhattan* TBA

Jan. 5 Quinnipiac* 11 a.m.

Jan. 7 Saint Peter’s* 2 p.m.

Jan. 12 at Fairfield* TBA

Jan. 14 at Rider* TBA

Jan. 19 Manhattan* 6 p.m.

Jan. 25 Canisius* 6 p.m.

Jan. 28 at Mount St. Mary’s* TBA

Feb. 2 Iona* 6 p.m.

Feb. 9 at Saint Peter’s* TBA

Feb. 11 at Siena* TBA

Feb. 15 at Canisius* 7 p.m.

Feb. 19 Fairfield* 2 p.m.

Feb. 23 at Quinnipiac* TBA

Feb. 25 at Marist* TBA

Mar. 2 Siena* 6 p.m.

Mar. 4 Mount St. Mary’s* 2 p.m.

Mar. 7-11 MAAC Tournament#

& — at Moraga, Calif.

* — MAAC game

# — at Atlantic City, N.J.