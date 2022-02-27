Niagara women’s basketball within reach of first MAAC Tournament bye since 2013

The victory over Canisius became necessary for the Purple Eagles, who erased a 10-point deficit in the second half.

“You don’t just show up on game day and think you’re going to win and not prepare for it,” Pierce said. “We’ve stressed practice, and trying to win those practices, and doing the best we can, so that, hopefully, it carries over into games.

“Boxing out, getting extra possessions, being meticulous on offense and reading the defense. That way, it’s natural in games.”

Now, Niagara has to close out the regular season with a win in hopes of getting a spot among the conference’s top five.

“It’s nice to be in control of our own destiny, rather than relying on what other people are doing,” Pierce said. “We are excited about the opportunity and with it being in your grasp, it’s not like, okay, you only have to wait on what other people doing or have other people lose. But if we handle our business, in winning out, we can do this.”

In pursuit of the postseason

Where Big 4 teams stand in playoff positioning entering the final week of the regular season:

University at Buffalo men: Third in the Mid-American Conference (13-4) with games Tuesday against Toledo and Friday at Kent State to complete the regular season.

UB women: Second in the MAC (14-4), with two games left in the regular season: Wednesday at Akron, Saturday against Bowling Green.

Canisius men: 11th in the MAAC (5-13), with two games left in the regular season: Thursday against Marist, Saturday against Siena.

Canisius women: 11th in the MAAC (2-17), with one game left in the regular season: Saturday against Iona.

Niagara men: Ninth in the MAAC (7-11), with two games left in the regular season: Thursday against Siena, Saturday against Marist.

Niagara women: Fourth in the MAAC (10-9), with one game left in the regular season: Thursday against Iona.

St. Bonaventure men: Fourth in the Atlantic 10 (11-4), with two games left in the regular season: Tuesday at VCU, Friday against Richmond.

St. Bonaventure women: The Bonnies (4-12) are the No. 13 seed in the Atlantic 10 women’s tournament, and face No. 12 George Washington in a first-round game at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

