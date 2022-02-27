Niagara women’s basketball within reach of first MAAC Tournament bye since 2013

The Niagara women’s basketball team has done the math. They’ve played the games. Now, in the final days of the regular season, they still have to watch the scoreboard to learn their seed for the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.
The Purple Eagles begin the week fourth in the MAAC standings at 10-9 and are in contention for a first-round bye, which is given to the top five teams in the 11-team tournament, which begins March 8 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.
Niagara plays its final regular-season game at 3 p.m. Thursday against Iona at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston, and a win against the Gaels would help the Purple Eagles’ chances of earning a first-round bye in the MAAC Tournament for the first time since 2012-2013, when the Purple Eagles were the No. 5 seed.
The top five teams in the MAAC advance to tournament quarterfinal games March 9-10 in Atlantic City. Teams that finish sixth through 11th play first-round games March 8, and the winners advance to the quarterfinals.
“The potential and the work is there in this group,” Niagara coach Jada Pierce said prior to the weekend. “We are going to continue to strive for the goal – we do not want to be playing on the first day of the tournament. We want to play the first game on Thursday.”
The Niagara women are one of seven Big 4 men’s and women’s basketball teams who will complete the regular season this week; the St. Bonaventure women closed the regular season Saturday with a 61-50 loss to George Mason, and will be the 13th seed in the Atlantic 10 Conference’s women’s tournament. The Bonnies face George Washington in a first-round game at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in Wilmington, Del.
The Purple Eagles got a boost into the MAAC’s top five after a recent five-game winning streak, then rebounded from losses at Quinnipiac and at Saint Peters with an 82-78 win Saturday against Canisius at the Gallagher Center.
The MAAC’s playoff picture, though, remains fluid. The Purple Eagles still may not have their seed finalized until the end of the regular season the weekend, and tiebreakers could come into play. Four teams closest to Niagara in the standings will have at one game in hand after Niagara’s regular-season finale Thursday against Iona.
Saint Peter’s (9-9) is in fifth and finishes the regular season Thursday at Siena and Saturday at Fairfield.
Monmouth, Iona and Siena are tied for sixth at 8-10. Monmouth plays Wednesday against Marist and Saturday against Siena, and Iona finishes the regular season Saturday at Canisius.
Niagara split the season series with Monmouth, swept Siena, lost two games to Saint Peter’s and has a win against Iona.
The victory over Canisius became necessary for the Purple Eagles, who erased a 10-point deficit in the second half.
O’Hara graduates Angel and Aaliyah Parker lead the Purple Eagles into their MAAC opener against St. Peter's and fellow ex-Hawk Nickelle O'Neil
“You don’t just show up on game day and think you’re going to win and not prepare for it,” Pierce said. “We’ve stressed practice, and trying to win those practices, and doing the best we can, so that, hopefully, it carries over into games.
“Boxing out, getting extra possessions, being meticulous on offense and reading the defense. That way, it’s natural in games.”
Now, Niagara has to close out the regular season with a win in hopes of getting a spot among the conference’s top five.
“It’s nice to be in control of our own destiny, rather than relying on what other people are doing,” Pierce said. “We are excited about the opportunity and with it being in your grasp, it’s not like, okay, you only have to wait on what other people doing or have other people lose. But if we handle our business, in winning out, we can do this.”
In pursuit of the postseason
Dani Haskell is in her first full season of college basketball, and she’s the player first-year Griffs coach Sahar Nusseibeh is counting on to help set new standards in the program, which hasn’t had a winning season since 2008-09.
Where Big 4 teams stand in playoff positioning entering the final week of the regular season:
- University at Buffalo men: Third in the Mid-American Conference (13-4) with games Tuesday against Toledo and Friday at Kent State to complete the regular season.
- UB women: Second in the MAC (14-4), with two games left in the regular season: Wednesday at Akron, Saturday against Bowling Green.
- Canisius men: 11th in the MAAC (5-13), with two games left in the regular season: Thursday against Marist, Saturday against Siena.
- Canisius women: 11th in the MAAC (2-17), with one game left in the regular season: Saturday against Iona.
- Niagara men: Ninth in the MAAC (7-11), with two games left in the regular season: Thursday against Siena, Saturday against Marist.
- Niagara women: Fourth in the MAAC (10-9), with one game left in the regular season: Thursday against Iona.
- St. Bonaventure men: Fourth in the Atlantic 10 (11-4), with two games left in the regular season: Tuesday at VCU, Friday against Richmond.
- St. Bonaventure women: The Bonnies (4-12) are the No. 13 seed in the Atlantic 10 women’s tournament, and face No. 12 George Washington in a first-round game at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.