Get ready for sequins, sparkles, fluorescent-toned fringe and basketball with swagger – and a national title.

The Niagara women’s basketball team will get the full gauge of where it stands in November when it faces LSU, the defending NCAA champion, in the Cayman Islands Classic.

The Purple Eagles and Tigers are two of eight teams that will play in the inaugural tournament in George Town, Cayman Islands. The field includes Kansas, the WNIT defending champion; Virginia Tech, which made last season’s Final Four; UConn, UCLA, Virginia and Tulane.

The Purple Eagles face LSU at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, then play UCLA at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 25.

Niagara was 18-13 and 16-4 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in 2022-23. The Purple Eagles lost to Green Bay in the opening round of the WNIT – the first postseason berth for the women’s basketball program – and returns 10 players from last year’s roster, including Cardinal O’Hara graduates Angel and Aaliyah Parker. Aaliyah Parker, a guard, led the MAAC in scoring (16.9 points) and steals (106).

This will be the first time the Purple Eagles face LSU and UCLA, with the Tigers being the marquee matchup announced so far in Niagara’s schedule.

The Tigers aren’t just one of the nation’s best programs in recent years. They’re one of the most unapologetic programs, and a boon to the continuing growth in popularity in women’s basketball.

The Tigers boast two of the most notable personalities in women’s college basketball in 6-foot-3 forward Angel Reese and head coach Kim Mulkey.

Reese, LSU’s leading scorer (23 points per game) and rebounder (15.4) in 2022-23, famously went toe-to-toe with Iowa’s Caitlin Clark in LSU’s 102-85 win in a national semifinal in April.

Mulkey has won national championships as a player and as an assistant at Louisiana Tech and as a coach at Baylor and at LSU.

She’s also known for her flamboyant sideline attire, including hot-pink-fringed floral-print jackets, sequined tiger-striped suits and fluorescent high heels.