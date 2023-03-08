ATLANTIC CITY – It came down to the final seconds – and some mistakes – Wednesday.

Aaliyah Parker scored a team-leading 18 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the second-seeded Niagara University women’s basketball team to a 67-64 victory over 10th-seeded Rider in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Victoria Toomey made a layup to cut the Broncs’ deficit to 65-64 with 45.1 seconds left.

Rider got possession back with 15.5 seconds left, but the Purple Eagles’ Angel Parker stole the ball. She was quickly fouled, but missed both free throws.

The Broncs failed to execute their second chance when Amanda Mobley was called for a charge on Angel Parker, who made a foul shot to cap the scoring.

Angel Parker said the team works on taking charges and not committing blocks.

“Just the opportunity to get the ball after missing a couple foul shots, I wanted to do whatever I could,” the senior said.

The Purple Eagles advance to the semifinals at 1:30 p.m. Friday and will face the winner of Thursday’s quarterfinal between third-seeded Quinnipiac and sixth-seeded Manhattan. This is the second straight season Niagara made the semifinals, losing to Fairfield in 2022.

Early in the fourth quarter, Angel Parker made a 3-pointer to extend Niagara’s lead to 55-44. Molly Lynch responded with a 3 for Rider to cut its deficit to 55-47. The Broncs’ Makayla Firebaugh made a 3 and two free throws to make it 57-52 with 5:29 left. Firebaugh again made two free throws to make the score 59-54. Mobley’s 3 pulled Rider within two points with 2:15 remaining.

Angel Parker’s 3 extended Niagara’s lead to 63-60. She finished with 17 points and seven assists.

“Just really excited for this group right now. We showed a lot of guts and a lot of resilience,” Niagara coach Jada Pierce said. “You work all year for these moments. No better to have Angel and Aaliyah leading us down the stretch. Keeping us calm and keeping us poised to do the things. … It may not have shown up in the stat sheet that everyone gave some (Wednesday), but everyone gave something.

“Credit to a very good Rider team. They were tough, but I felt like we were tougher. We wanted it. I’m so proud of this group.”

The Purple Eagles led 22-19 after the first quarter. Aaliyah Parker scored 10, including two quick baskets after turnovers on Rider inbound passes. Fifteen of the Broncs’ points were off 3s, including two from Firebaugh. Rider shot 71.4% from 3-point range and 58.3% from the field in the opening 10 minutes.

Rider’s shooting took a step back in the second quarter, going 3 for 12 from the field and 1 for 4 from beyond the arc. Niagara, which led 38-31 at halftime, shot 47.1% from the field. In the first half, Niagara scored 12 off Rider turnovers. The Broncs shot 83.3% from the free-throw line, while the Purple Eagles did not have any free-throw attempts.

“We just tried to stay the course,” said Angel Parker, Aaliyah’s older sister. “We wanted to stick to what we know because we know if we do that, then good things happen. So we just told each other if we turn the ball over or whatever happens, we just make sure we go harder the next play.”

In the third quarter, Rider cut its deficit to 40-37 after Firebaugh’s layup. Niagara’s Sydney Faulcon had a putback and made an ensuing free throw after being fouled, extending the lead to 47-38. The Purple Eagles, which went 5 for 23 from the field in the third quarter, led 50-42 after 30 minutes.

Faulcon scored nine for Niagara, and Ary Hicks added eight. For Rider, Firebaugh scored a game-high 27.

“It’s really, really tough, but we know that it’s worth it,” Angel Parker said of the Purple Eagles’ training. “When we get to this point, we know we can wear teams down.”

Note: The MAAC announced its end-of-season awards Wednesday. Iona’s Walter Clayton Jr. was named the men’s Player of the Year. Teammate Berrick JeanLouis and Manhattan’s Josh Roberts were named Co-Defensive Players of the Year. Fairfield’s T.J. Long was named the Sixth Player of the Year, while Siena’s Michael Eley earned Rookie of the Year. Iona’s Rick Pitino earned the Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

On the women’s side, Iona’s Juana Camilion was named both Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year. Last season, Camilion also won the Defensive Player of the Year. Quinnipiac’s Mary Baskerville earned the Sixth Player of the Year, and Siena’s Elisa Mevius was selected as the Rookie of the Year. Iona’s Billi Chambers earned Coach of the Year.

The major award winners are voted on by the league’s head coaches.