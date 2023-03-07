Nearly a year ago, the Niagara women’s basketball team had no choice but to watch the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament championship game between Fairfield and Manhattan.

Niagara’s travel plans to return to Western New York had been delayed due to weather issues in New Jersey, so they couldn’t immediately leave Atlantic City after a 75-38 loss to Fairfield in a championship semifinal.

So, the Purple Eagles sat in the stands at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall and watched the conference championship game, as Fairfield won the MAAC title and earned the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Purple Eagles thought about what could have been – or what could be for the following season.

“For a lot of them, it also hurt,” Niagara assistant coach Brianna Chambers said last week on a MAAC conference call. “They wanted to be there. Our goal last year was to win it, and to see someone else doing it, it also fueled a little bit more fire for them.

“That’s been their focus all year. They know that’s what they wanted. To actually see it, that also helped with our mindset.”

The Purple Eagles are one of seven Big 4 men’s and women’s basketball teams that will play in conference tournaments this week.

The Purple Eagles are the No. 2 seed in the 11-team MAAC women’s basketball tournament, and one of the favorites to win the conference title. They’ll open the tournament in a quarterfinal at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday against either No. 10 Rider or No. 7 Marist.

The UB men and women will play in the Mid-American Conference tournaments in Cleveland, and the Niagara and Canisius men and women will play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournaments in Atlantic City, N.J. The St. Bonaventure men will play in the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Brooklyn.

The winners of each tournament will earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The men's and women's brackets will be revealed Sunday.

Here’s a look at the seven Big 4 programs who will play in their conference tournaments:

Mid-American Conference

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, Cleveland.

University at Buffalo men (15-16, 9-9 MAC): No. 6 seed in the MAC Tournament, will face No. 3 Akron (21-10, 13-5) in a quarterfinal Thursday.

Players to watch: Curtis Jones, G, UB, 15.1 points per game, 91 assists; Xavier Castaneda, G, Akron, 21.4 ppg, 83 assists, 39.2% on 3-pointers.

The rundown: The Bulls won the games they were supposed to win, for the most part, but finished the regular season 1-6 against the MAC’s top four teams: Toledo, Kent State, Akron and Ball State. The Zips pose a challenge to the Bulls, particularly at the perimeter, as Castaneda averaged 31 points in two games against the Bulls, while forward Enrique Freeman averaged 19.5 points, 9.5 rebounds and three assists. Freeman also has 35 blocks this season.

Prediction: Akron defeats UB.

UB women (12-15, 7-11): No. 8 seed in the MAC Tournament, will face No. 1 Toledo (25-4, 16-2) in a quarterfinal at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Players to watch: Zakiyah Winfield, G, UB, 14.6 ppg, 10.5 rebounds per game, 15 double-doubles this season; Quinesha Lockett, G, Toledo, 18 ppg, 100 assists.

The rundown: UB was the last team to qualify for the MAC women’s tournament, by virtue of a 72-67 win against Western Michigan at Alumni Arena, combined with Ball State’s 77-68 win Saturday against Miami (Ohio). UB ended the regular season by winning its final three games; the Bulls are the defending MAC Tournament champions but have a nearly new lineup, and face the Rockets, who enter the postseason on a 13-game winning streak.

Why four-year players have quickly become a rarity in Big 4 basketball programs There are just eight men’s and women’s basketball players at UB, Canisius, St. Bonaventure and Niagara this season who has spent either four or five seasons with one program.

Prediction: Toledo defeats UB.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, N.J.

Canisius men (10-19, 8-12): No. 9 seed in the MAAC Tournament, will face No. 8 Mount St. Mary’s (12-19, 8-12) in a first-round game at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Players to watch: Jordan Henderson, G, Canisius, 13.8 ppg; Jalen Benjamin, G, Mount St. Mary’s, 15.8 ppg, 110 assists.

The rundown: Canisius enters the MAAC Tournament on a hot streak, having won five of its last six games, and its only loss in that run came Feb. 19, 75-74 at Mount St. Mary’s. The Griffs aim to win their first MAAC Tournament game since 2019, an overtime win against Manhattan in a quarterfinal in Albany. The Griffs lost to Monmouth in a MAAC semifinal the next day.

Prediction: Canisius defeats Mount St. Mary’s.

Canisius women (9-20, 6-14): No. 9 seed in the MAAC Tournament, will face No. 8 Mount St. Mary’s (11-18, 7-13) in a first-round game at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Players to watch: Sisi Eleko, F, Canisius, 8.6 ppg, 5.5 rebounds per game; Jessica Tomasetti, G, Mount St. Mary’s, 10.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg.

The rundown: Canisius lost three of its final four regular-season games, and enter the conference tournament with a roster that includes 11 freshmen and sophomores. Mount St. Mary’s’ five leading scorers are guards, led by Tomasetti and fifth-year senior Michaela Harrison, and its opponents are shooting only 28.9% on 3-point attempts, so Eleko’s presence in the paint will be valuable for the Griffs.

Prediction: Mount St. Mary’s beats Canisius.

Niagara men (15-14, 10-10): No. 5 seed in the MAAC Tournament, will face No. 4 Siena (17-14, 11-9) in a quarterfinal at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Players to watch: Noah Thomasson, G, Niagara, 19.7 ppg; Jackson Stormo, F, Siena, 12.8 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 35 blocked shots.

The rundown: The Purple Eagles enter the postseason on a downward slide, having lost five of their last six games, including an 81-68 loss Saturday at Canisius in which Niagara’s shooting went cold in the final six minutes of the first half. Canisius has averaged 23.8 for 54.3 shooting in its last six games, but has also had at least 11 turnovers in those games, including 31 in its final two games.

Prediction: Siena beats Niagara.

Niagara women (17-11, 16-4): No. 2 seed in the MAAC Tournament, will face the winner of No. 7 Marist-No. 10 Rider first-round game in a quarterfinal at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Players to watch: Aaliyah Parker, G, Niagara, 17 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 91 steals.

The rundown: The Niagara women climbed in the standings and completed what they set out to do: earn a top-two seed in the MAAC Tournament. Next, the Purple Eagles will pursue the program’s first NCAA Tournament berth. They’ve won their last six games and wield a defense that’s forced opponents into 802 turnovers and has 431 steals; Niagara leads the nation in both categories.

Prediction: Niagara wins its quarterfinal game.

Atlantic 10 Conference

Barclays Center, Brooklyn

St. Bonaventure men (14-17, 8-10): No. 9 seed, will face No. 8 Davidson (15-15, 8-10) in a second-round game at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Players to watch: Daryl Banks III, G, St. Bonaventure, 15.6 ppg, 70 assists; Foster Loyer, G, Davidson: 16.6 points per game, 4.2 rebounds per game, 129 assists, 51 steals.

The rundown: Don’t expect to see the Bona team we’ve seen in recent Atlantic 10 Tournament and postseason runs. With an entirely new lineup this season, the Bonnies have shown flashes of being dynamic, at best, but could never gather consistency. Case in point, the last four weeks, as the Bonnies enter this year’s tournament having lost six of their last seven games, including a 74-61 loss Feb. 24 at Davidson.

Prediction: Davidson beats St. Bonaventure.