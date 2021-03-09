Niagara University women lose to Siena in first round of MAAC Tournament

Olivia Mason added 12 points on 4 of 11 shooting and seven rebounds. Haar had 10 points on 4 of 14 shooting, including 2 of 11 from long range.

“We weren’t able to execute as well as we were planning to on offense,” Parker said, “and then getting those stops on defense, those stops that we usually get, it wasn’t really clicking today. We gave a lot of effort but it just wasn’t going our way.”

Isis Young, who led the conference in scoring this season, had a game-high 26 points for Siena (4-8, 4-8 MAAC), which faces No. 1 Marist (15-3, 13-3 MAAC) in a quarterfinal game at noon Wednesday. Rayshel Brown added 21 points and Anthony had 14.

“I think there were some moments where a mentally weaker team might have quit,” Siena coach Ali Jaques said, “but we stayed the course, we stayed composed and we stole one. And now we’ve got to try to steal one again tomorrow.”

Siena outscored Niagara 24-6 in fastbreak points and 44-30 in the paint.

The Saints outshot the Eagles 49% to 41% from the field, 29% to 27% from 3-point range and 67% to 53% from the foul line, a departure for Niagara, which led the conference with 73.7% free throw shooting. The Eagles went just 9 of 17 Tuesday.