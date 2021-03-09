Niagara University women lose to Siena in first round of MAAC Tournament

Ally Haar connected on a 3-pointer to cap a late rally that chopped Niagara’s deficit from double digits to two points with just over a minute to play.
But the Purple Eagles came no closer.
Amari Anthony raced downcourt and deposited a driving layup to stop the Purple Eagles’ surge, and No. 8-seeded Niagara’s season ended with a 74-65 loss to No. 9 Siena in the first round of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Women’s Basketball Championship tournament Tuesday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.
“I was definitely trying to call the timeout (after Haar’s 3) because I wanted to be able to set up our defense after we scored and we cut it,” Niagara coach Jada Pierce said, “but I guess the official said that I didn’t call it in time and that Siena had the ball in their hands when I tried to call the timeout.
"Obviously, they went down and scored. … I’m proud of the fight that we showed towards the end of the game, and it’s just unfortunate that we fell short.”
Angel Parker had 23 points, four rebounds and five assists to lead Niagara (4-7, 4-7 MAAC), which trailed by 12 points, at 61-49, with 5 1/2 minutes to play.
The sophomore point guard from Cardinal O'Hara was named to the All-MAAC second team Monday after leading the team with 14.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game this season.
Olivia Mason added 12 points on 4 of 11 shooting and seven rebounds. Haar had 10 points on 4 of 14 shooting, including 2 of 11 from long range.
“We weren’t able to execute as well as we were planning to on offense,” Parker said, “and then getting those stops on defense, those stops that we usually get, it wasn’t really clicking today. We gave a lot of effort but it just wasn’t going our way.”
Isis Young, who led the conference in scoring this season, had a game-high 26 points for Siena (4-8, 4-8 MAAC), which faces No. 1 Marist (15-3, 13-3 MAAC) in a quarterfinal game at noon Wednesday. Rayshel Brown added 21 points and Anthony had 14.
“I think there were some moments where a mentally weaker team might have quit,” Siena coach Ali Jaques said, “but we stayed the course, we stayed composed and we stole one. And now we’ve got to try to steal one again tomorrow.”
Siena outscored Niagara 24-6 in fastbreak points and 44-30 in the paint.
The Saints outshot the Eagles 49% to 41% from the field, 29% to 27% from 3-point range and 67% to 53% from the foul line, a departure for Niagara, which led the conference with 73.7% free throw shooting. The Eagles went just 9 of 17 Tuesday.
Niagara and Siena did not play against each other during the regular season after their scheduled matchups last week were canceled because the Saints had a positive Covid-19 test.
The Eagles began to assert their will midway through the first half.
Parker hit a 3 at the buzzer to give Niagara a 17-15 lead after the first quarter and freshman guard Lore Porter hit a 3 for a 20-15 lead early in the second.
But Siena rattled off a 13-4 run to take a four-point lead, at 28-24, and never again trailed.
Siena led, 33-31, at halftime and opened the second half on a 11-2 run to take a 44-33 lead with about six minutes remaining in the third quarter.
The Saints owned a 49-40 advantage to begin the fourth.
Niagara used a 9-2 run to cut its deficit to 66-64 with 1:17 to go, but was outscored 8-1 the rest of the way. The Eagles had no seniors on this season’s roster.
“I think for us to get down here, we weren’t just happy to be here. We wanted to compete at a level where we felt that we could advance in the tournament,” Pierce said. “For us, this really hurts. We’re disappointed. We’re not defeated, but we’re disappointed. And we’re going to learn from this so that we can be better for next season.”