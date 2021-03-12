Niagara University rallies back from massive deficit but falls to Iona in MAAC semifinal

Niagara University limited Iona senior guard Isaiah Ross, the leading scorer in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, to just four points.
The Purple Eagles held the Gaels without a field goal for the final 9 1/2 minutes of the game.
But a massive second-half deficit proved too large to overcome, despite a valiant rally at the end.
“I’m really proud of our guys,” Niagara coach Greg Paulus said. “I thought that not just today but throughout the year the character that we showed, the fight, the resiliency, that’s what we want our program to be about. It’s a tribute to them.”
No. 5-seeded Niagara trailed by as many as 24 points, but roared back to make it a one-possession game in the final minute before falling to No. 9 Iona, 70-64, in a MAAC tournament semifinal Friday night at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.
Niagara junior guard Raheem Solomon had a game-high 21 points and eight rebounds to lead the Purple Eagles (9-11, 8-10 MAAC). Redshirt senior forward Kobi Nwandu added 16 points and junior guard Marcus Hammond contributed 11 points, five rebounds and five assists.
But Iona (11-5, 7-3 MAAC), guided by Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino, hung on to advance to play the winner between No. 7 Fairfield and No. 3 Saint Peter's in the MAAC championship game at 4 p.m. Saturday.
“The whole halftime I just told them, I said, ‘The toughest thing in basketball, pro or college, is to play with a lead. The other team’s really upset, their defense picks up, their offense picks up, and if you don’t have the killer instinct then they’re going to come back in the game,’ ” Pitino said. “And that’s exactly what happened, which is a tribute to Niagara.”
Asante Gist led Iona with 19 points. Dylan Van Eyck had 14 points while Nelly Junior Joseph, the MAAC Rookie of the Year, added 13 points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
Ross, a unanimous All-MAAC first-team selection after leading the conference with 20.5 points per game, was held to four points on 1 of 9 shooting. He had seven rebounds and committed a game-high eight turnovers.
Iona shot 51% (23-45) from the field, despite the protracted late drought, compared to just 36% (19 of 53) shooting by Niagara. The Gaels outrebounded the Eagles 39-26, cleaning up on the defensive end.
Iona owned the second-best winning percentage in the MAAC, but received the ninth seed because teams were seeded this season based on number of conference victories. The Gaels trounced No. 8 Quinnipiac, 72-48, in the first round Tuesday and edged top-seeded Siena, 55-52, in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
Niagara defeated No. 4 Marist, 67-62, after leading by as many as 19 points in their quarterfinal game Thursday night. It was the Eagles’ first game in more than two weeks, after returning from their third Covid-19-related pause of the season.
Niagara had played just three games between January and the start of the tournament because of positive Covid tests and did not face Iona during the regular season.
The Eagles got off to a fast start, scoring the first six points of the game, but Iona responded by scoring the next 11 as part of a 19-4 run that gave the Gaels a 19-10 lead.
A three-pointer by Ryan Myers pushed the lead to double digits at 28-18 with seven minutes left in the first half. His jumper marked the beginning of a 12-2 run in which the lead ballooned to 37-20.
Iona led 43-25 at halftime while outshooting Niagara 64% to 35% from the field.
“Great first half at both ends of the floor,” Pitino said, “and the worst second half of the season.”
But the Gaels continued to pull away to begin the second half.
Iona extended its lead to as large as 24 points, at 51-27, on a hookshot by Van Eyck with 16 minutes to go, before the Purple Eagles began to surge.
Niagara scored the next nine points on a three-pointer by Hammond and a pair of threes from Nwandu, which trimmed the deficit to 15 points, at 51-36, with 13 1/2 minutes remaining.
The Eagles later used a 10-point run to cut the deficit to five points, at 60-55, with 6:16 left. Solomon hit a layup to bring the Eagles within single digits and a three to cap the scoring burst.
“It was very fun,” Solomon said, “just to see everybody on our team being energized, motivating us, being happy. Everybody just wanted to come back and win the game.”
Niagara pulled within three points, at 63-60, on a pair of free throws by Jordan Cintron with 2:54 to play.
But Niagara went cold, as well, hitting just two of 13 shots from the field until Solomon hit a layup and converted a three-point play to again make it a three-point game, at 67-64, with 15.3 seconds to play.
They came no closer.
Iona scored the game’s final points from the foul line.
“We were right there,” Paulus said. “We gave ourselves an opportunity and that’s all you can ask for is to leave it on the floor.”