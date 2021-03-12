Niagara University rallies back from massive deficit but falls to Iona in MAAC semifinal

Niagara had played just three games between January and the start of the tournament because of positive Covid tests and did not face Iona during the regular season.

The Eagles got off to a fast start, scoring the first six points of the game, but Iona responded by scoring the next 11 as part of a 19-4 run that gave the Gaels a 19-10 lead.

A three-pointer by Ryan Myers pushed the lead to double digits at 28-18 with seven minutes left in the first half. His jumper marked the beginning of a 12-2 run in which the lead ballooned to 37-20.

Iona led 43-25 at halftime while outshooting Niagara 64% to 35% from the field.

“Great first half at both ends of the floor,” Pitino said, “and the worst second half of the season.”

But the Gaels continued to pull away to begin the second half.

Iona extended its lead to as large as 24 points, at 51-27, on a hookshot by Van Eyck with 16 minutes to go, before the Purple Eagles began to surge.

Niagara scored the next nine points on a three-pointer by Hammond and a pair of threes from Nwandu, which trimmed the deficit to 15 points, at 51-36, with 13 1/2 minutes remaining.