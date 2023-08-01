This is the third in a series of stories looking ahead to the college basketball season for Big 4 teams. Today: Niagara men.

Earlier this summer, the Niagara University men’s basketball team abandoned its workouts at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston to take on a construction project.

Part of Greg Paulus’ goal as coach of the Purple Eagles is to instill a more universal perspective in his players – that there’s life and living away from basketball. One of those lessons came in building beds in Buffalo with Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a volunteer group that builds, assembles and delivers bunk beds to children and families in need.

Harlan Obioha, a 7-foot center for the Purple Eagles, looked around at his teammates. Some were puzzled by the project. Others dove right in and began assembling bed frames. He realized something as he watched his teammates work on something that had nothing to do with basketball.

“Knowing that guy is sitting there with you, doing the things that, maybe, you didn’t want to wake up early and go make beds, but they’re right there next to you,” Obioha said. “When you show up the next day at practice and that guy might be down, it gives you another reason to go try to bring him up, try to bring him along. It builds character. It builds friendship.”

It was also another way for the Purple Eagles to get to know each other away from the court. Given the high amount of turnover in Niagara’s program in the last four months, they need that time. Not just for problem-solving or for developing and refining skills, either.

Paulus laughed when he was asked what took longer, reassembling his team’s roster by using the transfer portal, or learning the names of the new players in summer workouts.

“At the end of the season, when you’re putting together teams and you’re watching film, sometimes you get a chance to meet these players in person, and sometimes you don’t, based on each player’s timeline of when they make decisions,” Paulus said last month, after an hourlong workout at the Gallagher Center. “For us, some of these guys, the first time we met them, was when they came on campus.”

For the second consecutive offseason, Niagara had nearly 10 players either transfer out of the program or exhaust their eligibility. This offseason, six entered the transfer portal and three exhausted their eligibility. Among the most prominent departures this season: Noah Thomasson and Aaron Gray, Niagara’s leading scorers from 2022-23. Thomasson, a guard who was the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s leading scorer last year (19.5 points per game), will use his final season of eligibility at Georgia. Gray, a forward, is now at Indiana State.

Niagara’s seven incoming transfers is the highest number among Big 4 men’s programs this year, as UB, Canisius and St. Bonaventure have a combined six transfers on their rosters for the 2023-24 season (One at UB, two at Canisius, and three at St. Bonaventure).

Obioha, David Mitchell, Lance Erving, Braxton Bayless, Jalen Brown and Donovan Hill are Niagara’s six returning players. Seven of Niagara’s eight incoming players are transfers from either Division I, NAIA or junior college programs. Only Ahmad Henderson, a guard from Illinois, is a true freshman.

It creates a challenge for Paulus and his staff – not just to learn names, but to learn playing styles, nuances and strengths and weaknesses of each new player.

Paulus, though, wants to find a balance between the players who know and understand Niagara’s standards, and players from other programs who bring diverse experiences.

Luke Bumbalough will join the Purple Eagles after four years at Ball State, where he is seventh all-time in 3-pointers made (190), and scored in double figures in 37 games.

Quandre Bullock carved a niche as a sixth man at Louisiana Tech, averaging 5.1 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 2022-23.

Yaw Obeng-Mensah averaged 8.5 points and 6.4 rebounds, and shot 50.4 percent from the field last season at UMBC.

“We brought in some guys that are also leaders, as well, guys that have been in college three, four or even five years,” Paulus said. “What we’re trying to create is an environment where we can take ownership. We want those guys to use that experience that they have, the guys that are coming in, guys that have won on a high level and have been on really successful teams, and understand what that takes.

“We want the returning guys to use their voices and set an example, but we also want the guys coming in to use what they know.

Obioha also has a goal for his team this summer. He’s thinking ahead to September, when he and his new teammates don’t have the entire campus to themselves, and when preseason practices begin.

“Being able to work through all the other distractions going on,” Obioha said. “Right now, in the summer, there’s not a lot going on around here. It is mostly basketball, study hall, lift, and there’s no one else here. The thing I want these guys to take into the school year is staying on that focused track. There’s going to be a ton of other students here and bunch of other things going on, all year long. The best thing for us is if we stay focused and stay locked into what our goal is, and that’s winning. If we do that, we’re not going to have any questions about it.”

Niagara Purple Eagles

2022-23 record: 16-15, 10-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Head coach: Greg Paulus, fifth season

Top returning players: Harlan Obioha, soph. F, 2.9 ppg, 3.1 rpg; Braxton Bayless, sr. G, 5.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg.

Newcomer to watch: Luke Bumbalough, 5th-year sr., G. (Transfer from Ball State).