Niagara University forward Kobi Nwandu will pursue professional basketball

Kobi Nwandu, who was the leading scorer for the Niagara University men's basketball team this season, announced Thursday that he is leaving the program and plans to pursue professional basketball.

Nwandu, a 6-foot-6-inch forward, averaged 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in his only active season with the Purple Eagles, and he was an All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference second-team selection this year.

"I am thankful for the opportunity Niagara has provided me with," Nwandu posted on his Twitter account Thursday. "I grew a lot as a player and as a person in my time here. I am very excited to focus on the next chapter of my life and begin my professional basketball career."

Nwandu was a redshirt senior for the Purple Eagles this season, and will not use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted athletes who participated in winter sports this season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nwandu transferred to Niagara prior to the 2019-20 season after two seasons at LeMoyne College in Syracuse, where he was coached by Patrick Beilein. Beilein resigned from Niagara in October of 2019 for personal reasons, but Nwandu stayed at Niagara, even though he had to sit out the season as a transfer.

