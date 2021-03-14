Niagara University advances in hockey upset behind Chad Veltri's goaltending

Chad Veltri made 45 saves and came within 11 seconds of a shutout Sunday night in leading Niagara University to a 2-1 upset over Robert Morris in the deciding game of their Atlantic Hockey Association playoff series at Clearview Arena in Pittsburgh.

Playing in his hometown where he once helped a Pittsburgh Penguins Elite Junior team to a national championship in 2016, Veltri, a junior, was sensational in Niagara's most important hockey victory in seven years.

Jack Billings, a senior from Oak Lawn, Ill., scored his third goal in the last two games to give Niagara the lead at 2:59 of the first period with Croix Evingson and Josef Mysak assisting.

Walker Sommer, a junior from Avon, Ohio, made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal at 3:51 of the third period.

Meanwhile, Veltri, who had career-high 49 saves in Niagara's 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday, which knotted the best-of-three quarterfinal series at 1-1, was shutting out the Colonials. He weathered a barrage in the first period when Niagara was outshot, 18-5, and he made 16 more stops in the middle period.

RMU finally broke through with only 11 seconds left when Randy Hernandez scored with an extra attacker on the ice in place of goalie Noah West.