Niagara University advances in hockey upset behind Chad Veltri's goaltending

Chad Veltri made 45 saves and came within 11 seconds of a shutout Sunday night in leading Niagara University to a 2-1 upset over Robert Morris in the deciding game of their Atlantic Hockey Association playoff series at Clearview Arena in Pittsburgh.
Playing in his hometown where he once helped a Pittsburgh Penguins Elite Junior team to a national championship in 2016, Veltri, a junior, was sensational in Niagara's most important hockey victory in seven years.
Jack Billings, a senior from Oak Lawn, Ill., scored his third goal in the last two games to give Niagara the lead at 2:59 of the first period with Croix Evingson and Josef Mysak assisting.
Walker Sommer, a junior from Avon, Ohio, made it 2-0 with an unassisted goal at 3:51 of the third period.
Meanwhile, Veltri, who had career-high 49 saves in Niagara's 3-2 overtime victory on Saturday, which knotted the best-of-three quarterfinal series at 1-1, was shutting out the Colonials. He weathered a barrage in the first period when Niagara was outshot, 18-5, and he made 16 more stops in the middle period.
RMU finally broke through with only 11 seconds left when Randy Hernandez scored with an extra attacker on the ice in place of goalie Noah West.
Niagara had two power-play opportunities in the third period but could not capitalize against West, who had 30 saves.
Coach Jason Lammers' Niagara team was 0-4 against RMU in the regular season, with two of the losses in overtime. Then the Purple Eagles lost the series opener, 3-2, in overtime on Friday despite 33 saves by Veltri before winning, 3-2, on Saturday on an overtime goal by Billings. RMU is 15-9-0.
It was perhaps Niagara's biggest postseason win since the 2014 team lost the first game of a best-of-three at Air Force and came back to win the series, taking the deciding game, 4-3, in overtime.
As the lowest seeded remaining team in the West Playoff Pod of the AHA, Niagara (7-11-3) will face No. 1 East Pod seed AIC at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass., in the semifinals of the conference playoffs on Friday.
Canisius, as the highest remaining seed in the West Pod, will face Army, the lowest remaining seed in the East in the other semifinal on Friday at MassMutual Center.
The AHA championship game will be on Saturday at the highest-seeded team's home rink.