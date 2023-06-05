Niagara University will add an athletic program offering, and the program will look rather familiar in the local college sports landscape.

Niagara will offer women’s bowling for the 2023-24 school year, the 11th women’s sports program at the school.

Niagara will absorb Medaille University’s women’s bowling program; Medaille announced May 15 that the university will close after a proposed merger between the school and Trocaire College disintegrated in April.

Medaille was a Division III athletic program, and its bowling program competed in the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference. However, the Mavericks also competed against Division I, II and III programs during the 2022-23 season.

Coached by Jeff Walsh, Medaille had 12 players on its women’s bowling roster this season. Eleven of those players were freshmen, sophomores or juniors this past school year.

Niagara will formally introduce its women’s bowling program at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Classic Lanes in Buffalo.