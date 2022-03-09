 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara’s Aaliyah Parker named MAAC Rookie of the Year in women's basketball
Niagara's Aaliyah Parker named MAAC Rookie of the Year in women's basketball

Niagara Purple Eagles takes on Buffalo Bulls in woman's basketball (copy)

Niagara Purple Eagles guard Aaliyah Parker is the MAAC Rookie of the Year in women's basketball.

 James P. McCoy

Aaliyah Parker, a freshman guard on the Niagara women’s basketball team, was named rookie of the year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference on Wednesday.

Parker, a Cardinal O’Hara graduate, was a unanimous selection as the conference’s rookie of the year. Parker led the Purple Eagles in rebounding (6.4) and is second in scoring (12.2), field goal percentage (46.6), and steals per game (2.2). She was third in the MAAC with 59 total steals.

Parker was also selected as the MAAC’s rookie of the week eight times this season, and is the fourth Niagara women’s basketball player to be named the MAAC Rookie of the Year. 

The Purple Eagles are the fourth seed in the MAAC Tournament and open against No. 5 Siena in a quarterfinal game at 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

That follows No. 11 Canisius against No. 3 Manhattan at noon. The Grifs became the first No. 11 seed to win in MAAC Tournament history when they knocked off No. 6 Monmouth 71-65 on Tuesday. 

The fifth-seeded Niagara men close out the night session with a quarterfinal against No. 4 Monmouth at 9:30 p.m.

The women's semifinals are Friday afternoon and the men's semifinals are Friday night. 

