Niagara rallies to advance to quarterfinals in AHA playoffs

Niagara rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat Mercyhurst 3-2 Monday at the Mercyhurst Arena in Erie, Pa., and advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Hockey Association playoffs.

Junior forward Walker Sommer, a transfer to Niagara after playing two seasons at Air Force, scored the winner unassisted with 4:57 left in the third period. After that, it was up to Purple Eagles goalie Chad Veltri and his teammates to hold off the Lakers.

Mercyhurst (8-12-1) took a timeout with 1:42 left and pulled goalie Kyle McClellan in favor of an extra attacker. Veltri made two saves in the final minute and senior defenseman Jack Zielinski and junior forward Ryan Cox blocked Mercyhurst shots to send Niagara on to a best-of-three series against Robert Morris, the No. 1 West seed, in the AHA playoffs. The series will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, if necessary. All games will be at Clearview Arena in Pittsburgh.

Mercyhurst took the lead with a first-period goal by Josh McDougall at 2:45. Carson Briere, son of former Buffalo Sabres star Daniel Briere, made it 2-0 with his fifth goal of the season at 2:07 into the second period. Niagara took care of the scoring after that.