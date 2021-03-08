Niagara rallies to advance to quarterfinals in AHA playoffs

Niagara rallied from a two-goal deficit to defeat Mercyhurst 3-2 Monday at the Mercyhurst Arena in Erie, Pa., and advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Hockey Association playoffs.
Junior forward Walker Sommer, a transfer to Niagara after playing two seasons at Air Force, scored the winner unassisted with 4:57 left in the third period. After that, it was up to Purple Eagles goalie Chad Veltri and his teammates to hold off the Lakers.
Mercyhurst (8-12-1) took a timeout with 1:42 left and pulled goalie Kyle McClellan in favor of an extra attacker. Veltri made two saves in the final minute and senior defenseman Jack Zielinski and junior forward Ryan Cox blocked Mercyhurst shots to send Niagara on to a best-of-three series against Robert Morris, the No. 1 West seed, in the AHA playoffs. The series will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, if necessary. All games will be at Clearview Arena in Pittsburgh.
Mercyhurst took the lead with a first-period goal by Josh McDougall at 2:45. Carson Briere, son of former Buffalo Sabres star Daniel Briere, made it 2-0 with his fifth goal of the season at 2:07 into the second period. Niagara took care of the scoring after that.
Ludwig Stenlund scored the game's only power-play goal at 8:42 of the second. Croix Evingson and Justin Kendall assisted. Cox tied it at 12:12 with assists from Brandon Stanley and Luke Edgerton.
Overall, Niagara (5-10-2) outshot the Lakers 35-31, weathering a third period when the home team had a 16-8 advantage on shots on net.
Veltri, a sophomore from Pittsburgh, posted his third win in his last four starts, making 29 saves. He has allowed 10 goals in his last six games, but four goals came in a 5-1 loss to Canisius. He's allowed no more than two goals in the other five games in that span.
Niagara lost all four games against Robert Morris in the AHA regular season. Two of the losses, including one in Pittsburgh, were in overtime. Veltri did not play in any of those four losses.