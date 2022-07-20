Niagara promotes Simon Gray to associate vice president for athletics

Niagara University’s top athletic administrator has a new title.

The university announced Wednesday that Simon Gray, who has been the school’s athletic director since 2014, has been appointed associate vice president for athletics.

In Gray’s eight years as athletic director, Niagara has reached a 95% threshold in its Graduation Success Rate and its Academic Progress Rate, and athletes at Niagara have had at least a 3.0 collective grade-point average each year, according to a news release. Niagara has had 152 athletes earn all-conference honors, and the women’s swimming and diving team won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference championship this year.

Gray is chair of the NCAA Division I men’s soccer committee, and this year was president of the Division I-AAA Athletics Directors Association.

Niagara’s athletic department has also set fundraising records in five of the last eight years, and Gray has overseen and managed nearly $5 million in campus and athletic-facilities enhancements, including the Gallagher Center and Dwyer Arena.

Gray is also a member of the President’s Cabinet at Niagara and works with campus working groups, including the Forward Niagara task force and the Inclusive Excellence climate and intergroup relations subcommittee.

“Our department understands that collaboration is a critical factor in collective success and I am thankful that our student-athletes, coaches and staff are aligned with our Vincentian mission in achieving that unity for the betterment of Niagara University,” Gray said in a statement.

Niagara announces more men’s basketball dates

Niagara’s athletic department on Wednesday announced three more nonconference dates for the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule.

The Purple Eagles will face St. John’s of the Big East Conference on Nov. 26 at Carnesecca Arena in Queens, three days after Niagara hosts D’Youville in its home opener Nov. 23 at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.

The Purple Eagles will face Stetson and Central Arkansas Nov. 18-19 in the MAAC/Atlantic Sun Dublin Basketball Challenge in Ireland.

Niagara is expected to announce the remainder of its nonconference men’s basketball schedule this week.