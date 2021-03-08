Niagara opens hockey playoff bid at Mercyhurst

Niagara (4-10-2, 3-9-3-1 AHA) will need a first-round victory over Mercyhurst (8-11-1, 7-8-1-2) at 5 p.m. Monday in Erie, Pa., to advance to the quarterfinals of the Atlantic Hockey Tournament and extend its season.

The NU-Mercyhurst winner will play a best-of-three series against Robert Morris, the No. 1 seed in the AHA West. Niagara is seeded No. 5 and Mercyhurst No. 4 in the AHA West playoffs.

Monday's game will be the fifth of the season between the teams. Mercyhurst leads the season series 2-1-1. The Niagara victory was 2-1 in its final regular-season game. The Purple Eagles and Mercyhurst have never met in Atlantic Hockey postseason play.

The Purple Eagles are led in scoring by junior Walker Sommer (5 goals, 7 assists, 12 points) and sophomore Ryan Naumovski (3-9-12). Mercyhurst's scoring leader is Carson Briere, son of Daniel, the former Buffalo Sabres star. Briere has 18 points on four goals and 14 assists. Junior Jonathan Bendorf leads the Lakers with 11 goals.

Sophomore Chad Veltri (9-8) and junior Michael Corson (8-7) split the goaltending for Niagara this season. Veltri posted a 2.88 goals-against average and .891 save percentage, while Corson has a 3.28 GAA and .903 save percentage.

No. 2 seed Canisius will face No. 3 RIT in a best-of-three West quarterfinal series Friday, Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday at LECOM Harborcenter. The winner of the series will advance to the single-elimination semifinals on March 19 at campus sites. The AHA championship game will be March 20, also at a campus site.

