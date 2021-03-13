Niagara men's hockey stays alive on Billings goal in second OT

Niagara (6-11-3) took Robert Morris to overtime for the second night in a row. This time the Purple Eagles won, 3-2, on Jack Billings' unassisted goal at 7:31 of the second overtime to knot the best-of-three Atlantic Hockey Association quarterfinal series with the Colonials at 1-1.

Robert Morris, the No. 1 seed in the West Pod of the AHA playoffs, was trying to get the clincher in Saturday's game at Clearview Arena in Pittsburgh. Instead, RMC will have to play a third game at 7:05 p.m. on Sunday against the stubborn Niagara team to decide who advances to the league semifinals on Friday.

Niagara took a 2-1 lead into the second period after goals by Jack Billings and Ludwig Stenlund.

Billings scored his fifth of the season at 11:23. After Justin Addamo opened the scoring for the Colonials on the power play, Stenlund scored his seventh with Zac Herrmann and Billings getting the assists.

Robert Morris tied it at 2, when Nick Prkusic scored at 6:41 of the second.

Chad Veltri, who had 33 saves in Niagara's 3-2 overtime loss on Friday, stood out again with 49 saves.

