Niagara men's hockey opens two-goal lead, then falls in overtime
Aidan Spellacy scored unassisted 2 minutes, 47 seconds into the overtime period to give Robert Morris a 5-4 come-from-behind victory over Niagara in their Atlantic Hockey Association game on Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

It was a heartbreaking outcome for the Purple Eagles (2-7-3, 1-6-3 AHA), who built a 4-2 lead with three unanswered goals in the first 10:07 of the third period, but failed to hold it. First-place Robert Morris, ranked 20th in the nation, is 10-3-0, 8-1-0 in AHA).

The Coloniels rallied on goals by Nick Prkusic and Randy Hernandez. The latter came with a minute left in regulation with Robert Morris goalie Noah West off in favor of an extra attacker.

Justin Kendall scored his second of the game at 1:39 of the third to tie the game for Niagara at 2-2. Goals by Ludwig Stenlund, his fourth of the season, and Christian Gorscak (short-handed) gave the Purple Eagles their two-goal advantage. Gorscak assisted on Stenlund's goal. Jack Zielinski had the assist on the short-handed tally.

There was no scoring in the opening period, but three were scored within 2:12 in the second. Kyler Head started it for RMU at 2:37. Kendall evened things at 4:26 for Niagara before David Lafrance gave the lead back to Robert Morris at 4:49. Ryan Naumovski assisted on both of Kendall's goals.

Niagara goalie Michael Cordon had 36 saves in regulation time while West made 34 for Robert Morris.

