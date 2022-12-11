Niagara men's basketball uses late second-half run to top Eastern Michigan, 67-60

The Niagara men’s basketball team dimmed the shine of the Emoni Bates show Sunday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.

Noah Thomasson scored 20 points and Aaron Gray added 12 as the Purple Eagles topped Eastern Michigan, 67-60. Bates, a transfer from Memphis who is considered one of the top NBA prospects, finished with 13 points, four rebounds and three assists for Eastern Michigan.

The Purple Eagles utilized a 7-0 run inside the final four minutes to earn their fifth win in seven games, a run that was capped off by Thomasson’s layup with 29.2 seconds left, that gave the Purple Eagles a 65-57 lead.

How it happened: Poor shooting hurt the Purple Eagles (5-4) early, as they opened 3-9 from the floor before Joe Kasperzyk’s layup off a steal cut Eastern Michigan’s lead to 13-11 about seven minutes into the game.

But two minutes later, Bates got called for a technical foul after taunting the Niagara bench, about nine minutes in, after opening the lead for Eastern Michigan (2-9) on a jump shot to 17-11. Noah Thomasson hit both free throws after the technical foul to cut the Eagles’ lead to 17-13.

Sam Iorio’s dunk with six minutes left in the half cut Eastern Michigan’s lead to 24-21, and Braxton Bayless’ long 3-point shot banked off the backboard and tied the game at 24-24 with 4:31 left in the half, just before the shot clock expired.

Gray’s 3-pointer and Thomasson’s layup gave Niagara a 29-26 lead with 3:07 left in the half, and Niagara and Eastern Michigan traded the lead twice in a span of less than 20 seconds. Tied at 35-35, Sam Iorio missed a 3-point attempt with 12 seconds left in the half, and Kevin-David Rice's 3-pointer just before the buzzer gave the Eagles their second lead in the final 1:30.

A 9-0 run by the Purple Eagles in a span of less than three minutes forced Eastern Michigan to call a time out 3:30 into the second half, trailing 46-40. Seven of the Purple Eagles' nine points in that run came off either a turnover or off transition, part of an 11-1 run that opened Niagara’s lead to 48-41.

Eastern Michigan, though, answered with a 9-0 run in the next six-plus minutes, that included Noah Farrakhan’s layup that tied the game at 48-48 with 11:11 left, then took a 50-48 lead on Yusuf Jihad’s layup with 8:59 left.

Thomasson’s shot tied the game at 50-50 and ended a 6-minute, 21-second scoreless drought in which the Purple Eagles shot 0 for 6 and committed three turnovers.

Farrakhan’s 3-pointer cut Niagara’s lead to 58-57 with 3:23 left, but eight seconds later, David Mitchell completed a three-point play, after he was fouled by Jalin Billingsley, that opened Niagara’s lead to 61-57.

Top players

Niagara: Noah Thomasson, 20 points, four assists; Sam Iorio, seven points, 10 assists

Eastern Michigan: Noah Farrakhan, 21 points, four assists, four rebounds.

What it means: Niagara has won five of its last seven games, and has back-to-back wins, after a 64-60 win last weekend at Quinnipiac. Eastern Michigan has lost three in a row.

What’s next: Niagara plays at 2 p.m. Nov. 18 at NJIT, and hosts Binghamton at 7 p.m. Dec. 21.