Niagara men's basketball to play nonconference game at Ohio State

The Niagara men's basketball team has another date set for a nonconference game this fall.
Ohio State announced Thursday that it will host Niagara on Nov. 12 in Columbus. It is Niagara's second announced nonconference game; Xavier announced last week that it will host the Purple Eagles on Nov. 9 in its season opener at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.
The nonconference game is the second confirmed date for the Purple Eagles' 2020-21 schedule. Niagara was originally scheduled to play at Ohio State on Nov. 15, 2020, but the game was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Niagara coach Greg Paulus is a former assistant coach and video coordinator for the Buckeyes' men's basketball program. Paulus was on Thad Matta's staff at Ohio State from 2012-17.
Rachel Lenzi
College/high school sports enterprise reporter
I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.
