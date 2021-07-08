 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara men's basketball to play nonconference game at Ohio State
0 comments

Niagara men's basketball to play nonconference game at Ohio State

Support this work for $1 a month
Niagara University men's basketball hosts Siena College

Niagara University men's basketball coach Greg Paulus.

 Robert Kirkham

The Niagara men's basketball team has another date set for a nonconference game this fall.

Ohio State announced Thursday that it will host Niagara on Nov. 12 in Columbus. It is Niagara's second announced nonconference game; Xavier announced last week that it will host the Purple Eagles on Nov. 9 in its season opener at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati. 

The nonconference game is the second confirmed date for the Purple Eagles' 2020-21 schedule. Niagara was originally scheduled to play at Ohio State on Nov. 15, 2020, but the game was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Niagara coach Greg Paulus is a former assistant coach and video coordinator for the Buckeyes' men's basketball program. Paulus was on Thad Matta's staff at Ohio State from 2012-17. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Chris Paul winning NBA Finals MVP?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

College/high school sports enterprise reporter

I'm a college/high school sports enterprise reporter at The Buffalo News. I've worked in sports journalism since 1997 and I have covered everything from college football to the Stanley Cup playoffs, high school sports and the NCAA Tournament.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News