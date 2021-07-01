Niagara men's basketball to open season at Xavier

The Niagara University men's basketball team will open its season against Xavier from the Big East Conference.

The opener is scheduled for Nov. 9 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

This is the first confirmed date for the Purple Eagles' 2020-21 schedule. Niagara was 9-11 and 7-9 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in 2020-21, and lost to Siena in a MAAC tournament semifinal game, 70-64.

Xavier is coached by Travis Steele and was 13-8 and 6-7 in the Big East in 2020-21. The Musketeers were 11-2 at the Cintas Center last season.

