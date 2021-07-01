 Skip to main content
Niagara men's basketball to open season at Xavier
Niagara men's basketball to open season at Xavier

2020-McCoy-Sports-Niagara-Greg-Paulus

Niagara Purple Eagles head coach Greg Paulus at the Gallagher Center at Niagara University in Lewiston.

 James P. McCoy/News file photo

The Niagara University men's basketball team will open its season against Xavier from the Big East Conference.

The opener is scheduled for Nov. 9 at the Cintas Center in Cincinnati.

This is the first confirmed date for the Purple Eagles' 2020-21 schedule. Niagara was 9-11 and 7-9 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in 2020-21, and lost to Siena in a MAAC tournament semifinal game, 70-64. 

Xavier is coached by Travis Steele and was 13-8 and 6-7 in the Big East in 2020-21. The Musketeers were 11-2 at the Cintas Center last season. 

