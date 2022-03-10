Niagara men's basketball season ends in MAAC Tournament quarterfinals

Niagara lost to Monmouth, 61-58, in the quarterfinals of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men's basketball tournament Thursday night in Atlantic City.

The Purple Eagles, who finish their season at 14-16, went 4:32 between field goals late in the game until Jordan Cintron broke the drought with a dunk with 19 seconds remaining.

In a back-and-forth game, Monmouth opened the lead to seven at 57-50 with 90 seconds remaining. Niagara cut the lead to three, 61-58, when Justin Roberts made three free throws with 10 seconds left. After a Niagara foul, Monmouth missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving the Purple Eagles a final chance. Coming out of a timeout with 5.4 seconds remaining, Cintron’s off-balance three-pointer missed at the buzzer.

Monmouth had a 42-33 advantage in rebounding and had nine more rebounds in the second half, 24-15.

Marcus Hammond finished with 17 points but was 6 of 21 from the field. He also had five assists.

Roberts and Noah Thomasson had 13 points each and Cintron had 11 points and eight rebounds.

Monmouth will face Rider, which knocked off top-seeded Iona on Wednesday, in the semifinals Friday.