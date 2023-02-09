The bobbleheads are set to be handed out, and the banner hanging from the rafters of the Gallagher Center likely will get a once-over dust-off, in preparation for the return of a Niagara men’s basketball legend.

The Purple Eagles have won four in a row, including a 56-54 win Sunday at Siena, and will have Calvin Murphy, one of Niagara basketball’s greats, in the building when they host Quinnipiac at 7 p.m. Friday in Lewiston.

Niagara will honor him with a bobblehead in his likeness, which will be given to spectators in attendance when the Purple Eagles (13-9, 8-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) host the Bobcats (17-7, 8-5).

The Purple Eagles are tied with the Bobcats for fifth in the MAAC entering the weekend; the top five teams in the MAAC earn byes to the quarterfinal round of the MAAC Tournament, which begins March 7 in Atlantic City, N.J.

Prior to the game, Niagara will host a meet-and-greet with Murphy from 6 to 6:30 p.m. at the Gallagher Center. Murphy is Niagara’s all-time leading scorer, with 2,548 points in three seasons, from 1966-70, and remains the all-time leading scorer among the Big 4’s men’s basketball teams at Niagara, Canisius, St. Bonaventure and the University at Buffalo. His uniform number, 23, has been retired at Niagara.

“I have classmates all over the country who want something from me, to remember the good old days,” Murphy told the News last month. “With the bobbleheads, I’ll sit all night and if they need me to sign every bobblehead in the place, I’ll do it. This has become a trend across sports. To be a part of that trend forever, you can’t get better than that.

“When you get to that age, you want to look back over your career. You look at things like your jersey and articles that have been done, scrapbooks, and now, there’s a bobblehead that completes a cycle of all things you can have, to complete the circle.”

The No. 18 pick in the 1970 NBA draft, Murphy played in the NBA for 13 seasons with the San Diego/Houston Rockets, and averaged 17.9 points per game, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993. The Houston Rockets retired Murphy’s uniform number, 23, that year.

Murphy is a commentator for AT&T SportsNet Southwest’s pregame, halftime and postgame television broadcast coverage of the Rockets.

Murphy might be heading to Niagara at the right time, given the continuing downward trajectory of the Rockets’ season. The Rockets play Friday night in Miami, but have lost their last four games and are 13-42, and are in last place in the NBA’s 15-team Western Conference, after a 130-128 loss to Sacramento, in which Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox hit three free throws with 0.3 seconds left to clinch the win.