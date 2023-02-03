Greg Paulus considered the point where he saw the Niagara men’s basketball team seize the momentum in a game against its traditional rival.

It wasn’t a 3-pointer by Aaron Gray with 6:12 left in the second half that sparked a 14-2 run and ultimately gave the Purple Eagles the lead and the win. It wasn’t a pair of missed free throws by Canisius forward Jacco Fritz less than 90 seconds later.

It was a layup nine minutes into the second half by Harlan Obioha, a 7-foot freshman forward, who had just drawn a foul after his second-chance shot cut Canisius’ six-point lead to four, at 58-54, just before a media timeout with 8:10 left. Although Obioha missed the free throw on the three-point play, it showed Paulus the diligence and the ferocity of his team in a playoff-type contest Friday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.

“During that time out, we just talked about winning that four-minute segment and that four-minute segment, when it went to the under four timeout, it was (66-65 Canisius)," said Paulus, whose team took that one-point lead on Gray’s dunk with 3:11 left. "Harlan really sparked us, had some and-1s, had some offensive rebounds, got some defensive rebounds. And I thought Sam (Iorio) came in and really finished it. He did an excellent job, made some free throws, and had some extra effort take place. And just his experience, I thought, was tremendous down the stretch."

Gray had a game-high 27 points and his dunk was part of a run by the Purple Eagles (12-9, 7-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) inside the final 6 1/2 minutes, which helped them to their third straight win, and to the first win in the two-game Battle of the Bridge rivalry series against the Golden Griffins.

The Golden Griffins (5-16, 3-9) led by as many as six points less than nine minutes into the second half, and did it without three players, all of whom were sidelined by injuries. However, their shooting went cold; the Griffs shot 28 for 61 but 12 for 30 in the second half.

"We had some good looks, knocked them down, had some free throws, missed, and didn't knock them down,” said Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon, whose team has lost its last four games. “I think we played, especially for a shorthanded group, we played hard."

More on Canisius’ second-half breakdown: Ahead 66-60 after Fritz’s 2-pointer with 6:39 left, the Griffs shot 0 for 8 and were 0 for 2 on free throws in a span of nearly six minutes, before Tahj Staveskie’s jump shot cut Niagara’s lead to 72-68, with 46.2 seconds left.

"We've had a lot of games where we just don't close out," Griffs guard Jordan Henderson said. "We'll play hard the first 30 minutes and then, towards the end of the game, you got to really lock in and be focused, and not make these simple mistakes, like finishing possessions, boxing, small things. Small things, but they add up."

Canisius has lost four in a row and is 2-10 on the road this season. With the season dwindling, Henderson vocalized the sense of urgency his team faces, not just to position itself higher than the bottom of the 11-team MAAC, but also to build habits in the final four weeks of the regular season.

"It starts in practice," said Henderson, whose team closes the regular season at 3:30 p.m. March 4 at Canisius. "You really have to lock in, to really be aggressive and realize that the season is almost over. If we have any hope to continue on playing, we have to turn it around now."

Finding a groove behind the perimeter: Niagara’s 3-point shooting kept the Purple Eagles in the game through much of the first half. Niagara was 7 for 13 from behind the arc in the first half, including Gray’s 3-for-3 effort and Noah Thomasson’s 3-for-4 effort.

"They were making us take tough threes, and they were being physical down low," said Thomasson, who scored 23 points, and had five rebounds and five assists. "In the second half, I just thought about it and I was like, hey, I feel like we were shooting too many threes, so I want to get downhill and create some plays for my teammates."

It made up for Niagara’s near-absence inside. Niagara had only eight points in the paint in the first half, while Canisius had 24, despite playing without forwards Bryce Okpoh and Youri Fritz, who were both out due to injuries. Canisius was also without guard TJ Gadsden.

"They were really dominating the points in the paint in the first half,” said Paulus, whose team trailed 41-37 at halftime. “We talked about that we need to be finishing stronger. it's a game where they got great length and size down there and they force you to alter some shots and they did a good job there. But we hit some backdoor cuts, got some ones in transition and were able to get to the foul line a little bit.”

Moving up: Henderson led Canisius with 15 points and moved into fifth all-time in career 3-pointers at Canisius. Henderson was 3 for 6 on 3-pointers, and his lone 3-pointer of the first half gave the graduate student 176 in five seasons. Henderson moved ahead of Billy Baron (2012-14) on the all-time list; Toby Foster (1999-04) is Canisius’ all-time leader in 3-pointers, with 264.

Where they stand: The Purple Eagles are fifth in the 11-team MAAC, a game ahead of Manhattan and Fairfield, who are tied for sixth at 6-6. The Griffs are in a three-way tie for ninth with Marist and Mount St. Mary’s.

The MAAC Tournament begins March 7 in Atlantic City, N.J. The top five teams earn a bye into the quarterfinals.

What’s next: Canisius plays at 2 p.m. Sunday at Marist in Poughkeepsie. Niagara plays at 2 p.m. Sunday against Siena at MVP Arena in Albany.