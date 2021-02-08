Niagara men's basketball on pause due to Covid-19 positive test

The Niagara men's basketball team has paused its activities due to a positive Covid-19 test in its program.

The Niagara athletic department announced the pause Monday after a Tier 1 member of the program tested positive. Tier 1 members include athletes, coaches, medical personnel and officials. As a result, Niagara's game scheduled for Wednesday at Iona has been postponed. The Niagara athletic department did not specify the length of the pause for the program, but an athletic department spokesperson told the News that the Purple Eagles can return to team activities next week.

Niagara (7-9, 6-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) is scheduled to resume games with a series Feb. 19-20 against Siena at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.

"Niagara University is committed to the health and safety of the campus community during the pandemic and Niagara Athletics continues to follow all local, state, MAAC and NCAA guidelines," the athletic department said in a statement.

This is the first time during the season that the Purple Eagles men's program has paused due to a positive Covid-19 test or protocols. Niagara's basketball activities were paused during the preseason in November after a Covid-19 outbreak on Niagara's campus.