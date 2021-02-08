Niagara men's basketball on pause due to Covid-19 positive test

The Niagara men's basketball team has paused its activities due to a positive Covid-19 test in its program.
The Niagara athletic department announced the pause Monday after a Tier 1 member of the program tested positive. Tier 1 members include athletes, coaches, medical personnel and officials. As a result, Niagara's game scheduled for Wednesday at Iona has been postponed. The Niagara athletic department did not specify the length of the pause for the program, but an athletic department spokesperson told the News that the Purple Eagles can return to team activities next week.
Niagara (7-9, 6-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) is scheduled to resume games with a series Feb. 19-20 against Siena at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.
"Niagara University is committed to the health and safety of the campus community during the pandemic and Niagara Athletics continues to follow all local, state, MAAC and NCAA guidelines," the athletic department said in a statement.
This is the first time during the season that the Purple Eagles men's program has paused due to a positive Covid-19 test or protocols. Niagara's basketball activities were paused during the preseason in November after a Covid-19 outbreak on Niagara's campus.
The women's program announced Jan. 27 that its activities were paused due to a positive test.
Canisius to resume season Friday
The MAAC announced changes to its men's basketball schedule, including an updated slate for Canisius.
The Golden Griffins are scheduled to resume the season with a doubleheader Friday and Saturday at Quinnipiac. Canisius is scheduled to play Feb. 19-20 at Fairfield, then is scheduled to host Manhattan on Feb. 26-27 at the Koessler Athletic Center.
The Griffs (3-3, 3-3 MAAC) will play their first games since Jan. 1-2, when they swept Saint Peter's at the Koessler Athletic Center. Canisius' series Jan. 30-31 against Quinnipiac was postponed due to an inconclusive test on Jan. 30, and the Griffs were paused a day later due to a positive test.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.