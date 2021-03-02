Niagara men's basketball on pause due to Covid-19, awaits postseason status

The postseason status of the Niagara men’s basketball team is up in the air, as of Tuesday morning.
Niagara coach Greg Paulus confirmed that basketball activities have been paused since Thursday, when the Purple Eagles learned they had a positive Covid-19 test among their Tier 1 personnel, which includes coaches, athletes, medical staff and officials.
However, Paulus offered no definitive answer as to whether the Purple Eagles will play in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament, which is scheduled to begin Monday in Atlantic City, N.J.
“We’re working through it,” Paulus said on a MAAC videoconference. “Right now, we’re working with the health and the medical staff, in terms of how things will look moving forward, but we’re hoping to have the opportunity and as we get more information, we’ll continue to keep everybody updated.”
This is Niagara’s second in-season pause due to Covid-19. The Purple Eagles also paused activities Feb. 8, due to a positive test.
As a result of the most recent positive test in its program, Niagara’s two-game series against Canisius on Feb. 26-27 was canceled. Prior to the pause, the Purple Eagles were not scheduled to play this weekend.
“We have not had a practice since we went on pause,” Paulus said. “We have not done anything as a team since that point.”
The Purple Eagles last played Feb. 20-21, when they split a two-game series against Siena at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston. If Niagara does not play this weekend, it will await seeding in the MAAC Tournament, if the decision is made to play in the postseason. The MAAC’s regular season is scheduled to end Friday.
“There’s a lot of unknowns at this point,” Paulus said. “We’ve had different cancellations and postponements throughout the season, but also the timeline with where we are right now, we don’t know where we will finish in the league. That game could be Monday, Tuesday or other days. Without being able to compete, we’re trying to keep everybody healthy and safe. That’s the first priority. As things unfold throughout the week, we’ll have a better understanding of what the rest of the week may look like, but also if there will be an opportunity, or when that opportunity will be.”
Niagara (8-10, 7-9 MAAC) is currently fifth in the MAAC with seven wins, one win ahead of Canisius, Fairfield and Quinnipiac, all of which have six wins. The MAAC is seeding its tournament by conference wins.
“We’re in a little bit of that waiting to see what teams will do, where we’ll be and when we’ll play next,” Paulus said. “Our team would love to have the opportunity to compete.
“We’ve been on these pauses a couple of times, and hopefully, we can have at least a little bit of time. I’m unsure of what that will look like right now, not just from when will have the seeding but also that team opportunity, so for us, it’s another unique situation.”