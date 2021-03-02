Niagara men's basketball on pause due to Covid-19, awaits postseason status

The Purple Eagles last played Feb. 20-21, when they split a two-game series against Siena at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston. If Niagara does not play this weekend, it will await seeding in the MAAC Tournament, if the decision is made to play in the postseason. The MAAC’s regular season is scheduled to end Friday.

“There’s a lot of unknowns at this point,” Paulus said. “We’ve had different cancellations and postponements throughout the season, but also the timeline with where we are right now, we don’t know where we will finish in the league. That game could be Monday, Tuesday or other days. Without being able to compete, we’re trying to keep everybody healthy and safe. That’s the first priority. As things unfold throughout the week, we’ll have a better understanding of what the rest of the week may look like, but also if there will be an opportunity, or when that opportunity will be.”

Niagara (8-10, 7-9 MAAC) is currently fifth in the MAAC with seven wins, one win ahead of Canisius, Fairfield and Quinnipiac, all of which have six wins. The MAAC is seeding its tournament by conference wins.

“We’re in a little bit of that waiting to see what teams will do, where we’ll be and when we’ll play next,” Paulus said. “Our team would love to have the opportunity to compete.