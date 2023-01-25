Niagara men's basketball looks to get strut back after overtime win at Saint Peter's

It’s not every day a mid-major college basketball team can say it notched a win against an Elite Eight team, but the Niagara and Canisius men’s basketball teams can add that to their resumes.

The Purple Eagles and Golden Griffins have each beaten Saint Peter’s in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule.

Granted, Saint Peter’s looks a lot different from when it went toe-to-toe in March against Kentucky, Murray State, Purdue and North Carolina in one of the more improbable runs in the NCAA Tournament.

Much of its roster has scattered elsewhere, including guard Daryl Banks III, who is now averaging 15.3 points a game at St. Bonaventure, and former head coach Shaheen Holloway is now in the same role at Seton Hall.

But Niagara’s win came at an opportune time. The Purple Eagles (10-9, 5-5 MAAC) snapped a four-game losing streak Sunday with a 59-57 victory at the Yanitelli Center in Jersey City, N.J., on Noah Thomasson’s driving layup with less than 10 seconds remaining.

That came a week after Canisius’ 67-60, overtime win against Saint Peter’s (8-12, 3-8).

In that four-loss stretch, the Purple Eagles lost those games by an average of four points, with the biggest margin being six points and the smallest two.

Niagara had less than 10 turnovers in only one of those four games, had only 17 rebounds in a 70-64 loss Jan. 13 to Siena – a single-game low this season – and made only three of four free throws in a 66-64 loss Jan. 15 against Marist.

“One of the things that our core group is learning, and sometimes we've been able to play in these really close games, and they've gone in our favor and sometimes, like the last couple, they have not,” Niagara coach Greg Paulus said last week, before splitting games at Rider and at Saint Peter’s.

“For us, it's continuing to learn. Each game kind of takes a different way or strategy to do that. Just the more experiences we have, as a group, we'll be able to hopefully learn to be able to capitalize on some of these opportunities.

Thomasson’s late-game heroics, however, pulled the Purple Eagles into sixth in the 11-team MAAC, a half-game ahead of Manhattan. That makes this weekend much more valuable to the Purple Eagles, who host Manhattan at 7 p.m. Friday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston, while Canisius hosts the Jaspers at 1 p.m. Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center.

As for Saint Peter’s?

The Golden Griffins and Purple Eagles can go for a sweep of the Peacocks next month. Canisius hosts Saint Peter’s on Feb. 24, and Niagara hosts the Peacocks on Feb. 26.

Bonnies expand O’Hara grad’s role

James Ewing, a former Cardinal O’Hara football and basketball standout, is taking on an expanded role with the St. Bonaventure women’s basketball program on interim head coach Erica Murrow’s staff. Bona announced last week that Ewing’s title has been named an assistant coach and director of basketball operations, following Morrow’s promotion Jan. 15.

He’ll take on more coaching responsibilities for the remainder of the season. Ewing became Bona’s women’s basketball director of operations in August, after spending the 2021-22 season on staff at Daemen, where he coached the Wildcats’ post players and was its recruiting coordinator.

Coaches vs. Cancer week

The Big 4’s men’s basketball teams are participating in the Coaches vs. Cancer Suits and Sneakers Week, a designated week in college basketball in January in which basketball coaches typically wear custom sneakers with suits on the sidelines, and a week that has the goal of raising awareness and funds surrounding cancer prevention, screening and early detection.

Niagara will host its cancer awareness game Friday against Manhattan, and Canisius will host its Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center against Manhattan.

The University at Buffalo hosted its Suits and Sneakers game last Friday against Toledo at Alumni Arena, while St. Bonaventure hosts its Suits and Sneakers game Wednesday against Fordham at the Reilly Center in Allegany.

Bonnies coach Mark Schmidt and UB coach Jim Whitesell are part of the Coaches vs. Cancer national council.

“It's the No. 2 killer in the country, heart disease and then cancer," Schmidt said. "With Covid and everything, I think that's taken the eye off cancer, a little bit. We need to raise money, and Phil Martelli says it perfectly. We want to kill it. And the only way you can kill it is by raising funds. Coaches vs. Cancer and the NABC has done a tremendous job over 30 years.

"With all the coaches wearing their suits and ties and sneakers, it bring that to light and I think it's really, really important."

UB men's basketball player raising funds for family

Kuluel Mading, a sophomore forward for the Bulls, announced Tuesday night on his social media accounts that his father, Charles, died Jan. 20.

Mading has been away from the team in recent weeks due to personal reasons, and posted a GoFundMe page on his Twitter and Instagram accounts that will raise funds for his family to defray expenses for his father's funeral service in North Carolina. Charles Mading was 48, and had liver cirrhosis, according to the GoFundMe page.

TV time for UB

The UB men will be on national TV in two weeks. The Bulls will host Kent State at 6 p.m. Feb. 10 at Alumni Arena, which will be broadcast on ESPN2. The UB-Kent State game was originally scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 11 at Alumni Arena.

Game of the week

UB men vs. Akron, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Alumni Arena.

The last time Akron and UB met, the Zips ushered the Bulls out of the MAC Tournament in Cleveland in March, handing UB a 70-68 loss in a tournament quarterfinal. That game came down to the final shot, as Ronaldo Segu’s 3-point attempt for UB just before the buzzer clanked off the rim at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Bulls (10-10, 4-3 Mid-American Conference) boast almost an entirely different roster this season, but Curtis Jones, one of the holdovers from last year, has become one of the MAC’s most consistent scorers, averaging 15.9 points a game and scoring in double figures in all but four games.