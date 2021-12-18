Niagara men's basketball holds off Albany in Big 4 Tripleheader

Niagara maintained at least a 10-point lead in the next six minutes, but trailing 24-10 with 7:09 left, Perry hit a 3-pointer that kicked off a 11-0 run and Perry’s jumper cut Niagara’s lead to three with 2:03 left in the half. In that stretch, the Purple Eagles went 0 for 3 from the floor, before Kuakumensah’s dunk gave the Purple Eagles a 26-21 lead.

However, Kuakumensah was called for a technical foul after hanging onto the rim after the dunk, and Albany’s Matt Cerruti sank the free throw to bring the Great Danes back within four.

However, with 2.9 seconds left, Albany was called for traveling as he drove the lane, which allowed the Purple Eagles to hold a 26-22 lead going into halftime.

In the first three minutes of the second half, Niagara’s mistakes allowed Albany to create offensive chances. About two minutes into the second half, Jamel Horton’s layup off a fast break cut Niagara’s lead to two, at 26-24, and Albany tied the game at 26-26 on De'Vondre Perry's layup off a turnover by Sam Iorio, which forced Niagara to call a timeout.