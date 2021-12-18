Niagara men's basketball holds off Albany in Big 4 Tripleheader

The Niagara men’s basketball team found itself knotted with Albany midway through the second half of its Big 4 Tripleheader, and had to find some way to create separation.
The Purple Eagles took advantage of turnovers by the Great Danes to amass a 12-0 run in a span of a little more than seven minutes in the second half, en route to a 66-58 win in the second game of the Big 4 Tripleheader on Saturday at KeyBank Center.
Marcus Hammond led Niagara (5-6) with 20 points.
De’Vondre Perry led Albany (3-8) with 14 points.
Niagara closed its nonconference schedule on Saturday, and continues its Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Quinnipiac. Niagara’s scheduled game Tuesday at Binghamton was canceled due to Covid-19 protocols in Binghamton’s program.
The Purple Eagles jumped out to a 10-2 lead in the first 4:30, opening 4-8 from the floor with six rebounds (five defensive) and creating early offense off transition, including five points from Hammond.
Justin Neely's jumper ended a scoring drought of more than five minutes for Albany -- and he completed the three-point play at 13:38. Hammond answered on the next possession, 26 seconds later, with his second 3-pointer in the opening seven minutes to give a 10-point lead back to the Purple Eagles.
Niagara maintained at least a 10-point lead in the next six minutes, but trailing 24-10 with 7:09 left, Perry hit a 3-pointer that kicked off a 11-0 run and Perry’s jumper cut Niagara’s lead to three with 2:03 left in the half. In that stretch, the Purple Eagles went 0 for 3 from the floor, before Kuakumensah’s dunk gave the Purple Eagles a 26-21 lead.
However, Kuakumensah was called for a technical foul after hanging onto the rim after the dunk, and Albany’s Matt Cerruti sank the free throw to bring the Great Danes back within four.
However, with 2.9 seconds left, Albany was called for traveling as he drove the lane, which allowed the Purple Eagles to hold a 26-22 lead going into halftime.
In the first three minutes of the second half, Niagara’s mistakes allowed Albany to create offensive chances. About two minutes into the second half, Jamel Horton’s layup off a fast break cut Niagara’s lead to two, at 26-24, and Albany tied the game at 26-26 on De'Vondre Perry's layup off a turnover by Sam Iorio, which forced Niagara to call a timeout.
The Purple Eagles and the Great Danes stayed within at least three points of each other for the next six minutes, and tied at 37-37 midway through the second half, Touba Traore’s layup gave the lead back to Niagara, a play that began off a steal by Kuakumensah.
Albany, meanwhile, labored through a scoring drought of nearly five minutes, as Niagara utilized a 7-0 run to take a 41-37 lead with 7:49 left. The Purple Eagles opened the run to 12-0, and Albany went 0 for 5 from the floor before Cerruti’s 3-pointer for Albany made it 46-40 with 6:21 left. Noah Thommason, though, answered on the next possession with a 3-pointer that just beat the shot-clock buzzer.
With Niagara ahead 57-50 with 1:12 left, Jamal Horton’s layup cut Niagara’s lead to five, but the Purple Eagles went 9 for 12 on free throws down the stretch
Franklin Pierce downs Daemen
Andrew Sischo scored 20 points and had 17 rebounds, and Nick MacDonald added 16 points in Daemen’s 83-80 loss to Franklin Pierce in the opening game of the Big 4 Tripleheader.
Daemen trailed by as many as 12 points twice in the second half, but went on an 8-3 run in the final 1:42, and cut Franklin Pierce’s lead to three in the final seconds. However, Sischo took his fifth foul with 19 seconds left, and time ultimately ran out; MacDonald completed a three-point play with a free throw just before the buzzer that cut the lead to 83-80.
Sean Fasoyiro added 14 points for Daemen (5-6) which trailed 38-35 at halftime.