Niagara men's basketball hands Iona first MAAC loss in 80-71 win

But Hammond stepped into high gear, scoring the next seven points in a span of 73 seconds – a layup off a fast break, a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer off a turnover by the Gaels – and gave Niagara a 57-52 lead with 9:28 left.

Pitino noticed Hammond’s scoring prowess, but was even more complimentary of the senior guard’s playmaking abilities.

“I’m more impressed by the fact that he had six assists,” Pitino said of Hammond.

“He’s a terrific basketball player, one of the best ones in our league, and he showed it.”

Niagara opened its lead to as many as 11 points in the next four minutes, as the Gaels went 1 for 6 from the floor in that stretch.

“We played like a team with very little experience, when we have a lot of experience,” said Pitino, whose team shot 10 for 31 from the floor in the second half. “Instead of moving the basketball and taking good shots, we tried to make up seven or eight points in a matter of one possession. That has to be a learning experience for our team. They’ve been through some tough games like this before and they’ve come through, but the defense wasn’t here tonight, and they couldn’t turn it around.”