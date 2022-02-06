Niagara men's basketball hands Iona first MAAC loss in 80-71 win

The Niagara men’s basketball team took a measured approach when it came to discussing its biggest win of the season.
Purple Eagles guard Noah Thomasson knew the value of his team’s 80-71 win against Iona, but didn't overstate it.
“Of course we’re happy to beat that team, but it’s just a win in our column,” said Thomasson, who scored 23 points against the Gaels. “It doesn’t matter who we’re playing, we have to go out and play hard and as a team, and good things will happen.”
Niagara coach Greg Paulus didn’t give the win any extra weight, either, even though his team had just beaten a team coached by Rick Pitino, a Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer who has 800 career wins and two national championships on his resume.
“Whoever we’re playing, it’s about our guys and our team, and us giving maximum effort and us being as connected as we can be,” Paulus said. “Our focus is on our guys and trying to bring our best.”
However, there was no denying the significance of Niagara’s upset of the Gaels on Sunday at the Gallagher Center.
Powered by Marcus Hammond’s game-high 26 points, the Purple Eagles pulled off what no team in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has done so far this season: Beat the Gaels.
The Gaels began Sunday at No. 57 in the NET Rankings, the sorting tool the NCAA Tournament committee uses to determine the 68-team postseason field, and could tumble in those rankings after the loss to the Purple Eagles (11-11, 6-7 MAAC), who were No. 203 in the NET on Sunday.
The win drew national attention; legendary ESPN commentator Dick Vitale named the Purple Eagles his team of the day on Twitter.
Despite Paulus and Pitino’s ties to blue-blood basketball programs, it was only the third meeting between the pair as head coaches. Iona defeated Niagara 70-64 in the MAAC semifinals in March of 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., then beat the Purple Eagles 78-55 on Jan. 16 at the Hynes Athletic Center in New Rochelle.
Paulus’ teams at Duke never faced Louisville when Paulus was a point guard for the Blue Devils from 2005-09, and Pitino was head coach of the Cardinals.
On Sunday, Jordan Cintron’s free throws with 4.2 left in the first half gave the Purple Eagles a 39-37 lead at halftime against the Gaels (19-4, 11-1).
Iona, though, opened the second half with a 10-2 run that opened their lead to 47-41 less than three minutes in, but after Sam Iorio’s 3-pointer and Thomasson’s jumper cut the lead to 47-46 four minutes in, the Gaels and Purple Eagles traded the lead four times in the next four minutes, and three free throws by Quinn Slazinski and Walter Clayton Jr. gave the Gaels a 52-50 lead eight minutes in.
But Hammond stepped into high gear, scoring the next seven points in a span of 73 seconds – a layup off a fast break, a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer off a turnover by the Gaels – and gave Niagara a 57-52 lead with 9:28 left.
Pitino noticed Hammond’s scoring prowess, but was even more complimentary of the senior guard’s playmaking abilities.
“I’m more impressed by the fact that he had six assists,” Pitino said of Hammond.
“He’s a terrific basketball player, one of the best ones in our league, and he showed it.”
Niagara opened its lead to as many as 11 points in the next four minutes, as the Gaels went 1 for 6 from the floor in that stretch.
“We played like a team with very little experience, when we have a lot of experience,” said Pitino, whose team shot 10 for 31 from the floor in the second half. “Instead of moving the basketball and taking good shots, we tried to make up seven or eight points in a matter of one possession. That has to be a learning experience for our team. They’ve been through some tough games like this before and they’ve come through, but the defense wasn’t here tonight, and they couldn’t turn it around.”
Hammond credited his team’s ability to stay together in closing out the win against the MAAC’s top team, particularly when Iona cut Niagara’s lead to three twice in the final three minutes – at 71-68 on Slazinski’s four-point play with 2:44 left, and at 73-70 with 58 seconds left on Dylan van Eyck’s free throws.
“Togetherness, camaraderie, talking, you see the bench, the coaches, even us on the court, we’re talking to each other, and we had to,” said Hammond, whose team snapped Iona’s eight-game winning streak. “That togetherness, it just makes us go.”
The Gaels were 0 for 4 from the floor in the final minute, and Paulus credited his team’s aggressiveness in closing a win against the top team in the MAAC.
“We didn’t just want to hold onto it,” Paulus said. “We wanted to continue to attack, and be aggressive. Each time Iona made a run, the common theme was not only togetherness but aggressiveness on both ends of the floor.”