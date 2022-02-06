Niagara men's basketball hands Iona first MAAC loss in 80-71 win

The Niagara men’s basketball team pulled off what no team in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference has done so far this season.
It handed Iona, the top team in the conference, its first in-conference loss of the season, an 80-71 decision Sunday at the Gallagher Center.
Marcus Hammond scored a game-high 26 points as the Purple Eagles (11-11, 6-7 MAAC) ended Iona’s eight-game winning streak.
The Purple Eagles earned the win in the third meeting between Iona’s Rick Pitino and Niagara’s Greg Paulus as coaches; Iona defeated Niagara in the MAAC semifinals in March of 2021 in Atlantic City, N.J., then defeated the Purple Eagles 78-55 on Jan. 16 at the Hines Athletic Center in New Rochelle.
Duke never faced Louisville when Paulus played at Duke, from 2005-09, and Pitino was coach of the Cardinals.
Elijah Joiner led the Gaels (19-4, 11-1 MAAC) with 22 points.
Down 12-6, Noah Thomasson’s 3-pointer cut Iona’s lead to 12-9 about six minutes into the game, but it didn’t stop an early run by Iona, which opened its lead to 23-15 less than nine minutes in. Niagara matched Iona in the paint, but not at the perimeter. Niagara was 1 for 5 on 3-pointers to Iona’s 3 for 4 in that opening span.
However, a 6-0 run by the Purple Eagles – which included Rob Brown’s uncontested layup cut that Iona’s lead to 23-21 midway through the first half, and Sam Iorio’s jumper – tied the game at 23.
The Gaels answered on Walter Clayton Jr’s 3-pointer, the only points for the Gaels in a 12-3 run for the Purple Eagles, who took their first lead since early in the first half on Hammond’s layup – off a steal by Noah Thomasson – that made the score 27-26 with 7:46 left in the half. Neither team maintained more than a two-point lead in the next five minutes, until Iorio’s three-point play with 3:23 left in the half for Niagara, followed by Hammond’s 3-pointer, opened the lead to 37-32.
Nelly Joseph’s layup with 42 seconds left tied the game at 37-37, breaking a span of more than four minutes without a field goal for the Gaels, but Jordan Cintron’s free throws with 4.2 seconds left in the half gave Niagara a 39-37 lead at halftime.
The Gaels opened the second half with an 10-2 run that opened their lead to 47-41 less than three minutes in, but back-to-back shots by Iorio and Thomasson cut Iona’s lead to 47-46, just before the first media timeout.
The Gaels and Purple Eagles traded the lead four times in the next four minutes, before three free throws by Quinn Slazinski and Tyson Jolly gave the Gaels a 52-50 lead less than seven minutes in.
But Hammond stepped into high gear, scoring the next seven points in a span of 44 seconds – a layup, a pair of free throws and a 3-pointer – that gave Niagara a 57-52 lead with 9:28 left.
Niagara opened its lead to as many as 11 points in the next four minutes, as the Gaels went for more than three minutes without a shot from the floor, before Elijah Joiner’s 3-pointer cut it to 66-58.
But with 3:01 left, Joiner’s 3-pointer brought the Gaels within five at 69-64 and forced Niagara to call a timeout. Then, with 2:44 left, Slazinski was fouled by Cintron on a 3-pointer, and Slazinski’s four-point play made it 71-68.
Hammond’s jumper with 1:21 left opened Niagara’s lead back to five, but Dylan Van Eyck’s free throws with 59.4 seconds left cut the lead back to three.
However, Thomasson completed a three-point play with 52 seconds left after he was fouled by Jolly, and Iorios’ block against Slazinski with less than 40 seconds left helped preserve Niagara’s lead.