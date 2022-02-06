Niagara men's basketball hands Iona first MAAC loss in 80-71 win

However, a 6-0 run by the Purple Eagles – which included Rob Brown’s uncontested layup cut that Iona’s lead to 23-21 midway through the first half, and Sam Iorio’s jumper – tied the game at 23.

The Gaels answered on Walter Clayton Jr’s 3-pointer, the only points for the Gaels in a 12-3 run for the Purple Eagles, who took their first lead since early in the first half on Hammond’s layup – off a steal by Noah Thomasson – that made the score 27-26 with 7:46 left in the half. Neither team maintained more than a two-point lead in the next five minutes, until Iorio’s three-point play with 3:23 left in the half for Niagara, followed by Hammond’s 3-pointer, opened the lead to 37-32.

Nelly Joseph’s layup with 42 seconds left tied the game at 37-37, breaking a span of more than four minutes without a field goal for the Gaels, but Jordan Cintron’s free throws with 4.2 seconds left in the half gave Niagara a 39-37 lead at halftime.

The Gaels opened the second half with an 10-2 run that opened their lead to 47-41 less than three minutes in, but back-to-back shots by Iorio and Thomasson cut Iona’s lead to 47-46, just before the first media timeout.