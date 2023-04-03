The leading scorer on the Niagara men’s basketball team and in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference will be looking for a new home.

Noah Thomasson, a 6-foot-3 guard who led the MAAC with 19.5 points per game, has entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Niagara.

An athletic department spokesperson confirmed his entry to The Buffalo News on Monday. VerbalCommits.com originally reported that Thomasson had entered the portal.

Thomasson announced on March 23 that he would enter the NBA Draft process while maintaining his college eligibility. He has one year of college eligibility remaining.

In addition to leading the MAAC in scoring this season, Thomasson was ninth in the conference in field goal percentage (48.1) and assists per game (3.5), seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (38.6) and assist/turnover ratio (1.4). He also averaged 3.5 rebounds this season.

Thomasson is one of at least five players from this year’s roster at Niagara to enter the transfer portal, and the second high-profile player in as many years to enter the portal; Marcus Hammond, a guard for the Purple Eagles and its leading scorer in 2021-22, entered the transfer portal following last season and played at Notre Dame this season.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.