Niagara men's basketball gets cultural immersion as part of MAAC/ASUN Dublin Challenge

Greg Paulus eyed a specific week on the calendar as the Niagara men’s basketball team prepared for this season: Nov. 14-21, when the Purple Eagles were scheduled to travel to Ireland.

During a team meeting, the Purple Eagles’ fourth-year coach asked how many players on his team had traveled internationally. A few hands went up. Then, he asked how many players on his team had played basketball internationally. Fewer hands went up.

Niagara men's basketball at a glance The Purple Eagles are in a state of transition after an offseason of roster turnover due to graduation, expired eligibility and transfers.

The week in Dublin, the capital city of Ireland, won't be about just basketball. It will also be about cultural immersion for many of Paulus’ players.

“Seeing their reactions to the firsts on this trip – whether it’s the plane ride, the bus ride, the tours – just seeing a different culture experience, I think that, overall, has been really fulfilling,” Paulus told The News in a video conference Wednesday from Ireland. “That’s part of the experience, because 15, 20, 30 years down the road, trips like this, and moments like this, you're going to talk about that and you're going to be able to tell a story, and for our program to do this is really, really special.”

The Purple Eagles (0-2) open the 2022 MAAC/ASUN Dublin Basketball Challenge at 11 a.m. ET on Friday against Central Arkansas at the National Basketball Arena, then continue the four-team event at noon ET Saturday against Stetson. Niagara is one of four Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s and women’s teams and four Atlantic Sun Conference men’s and women’s teams to participate in the pre-Thanksgiving tournament.

Angel, Aaliyah Parker keep it in the family with Niagara women's basketball Angel and Aaliyah Parker come from a blended, busy and bustling family that has basketball at its core. That helped shape the sisters, who are two years apart in age, into two of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference’s top returning players this season.

Of the eight Big 4 men’s and women’s basketball teams, Niagara is the only team that will leave the country for a November multi-team event. The University at Buffalo men’s basketball team arrived in the U.S. Virgin Islands – an unincorporated U.S. territory – on Wednesday for the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam in St. Thomas. UB (1-2) opens the eight-team tournament at 1 p.m. Friday against Drake, then faces Howard or Wyoming either Saturday or Sunday, with a third tournament game scheduled for Monday.

At Niagara, Paulus is working with an almost entirely new lineup, and learning the nuances of his team’s new personnel. The Purple Eagles return only three players who had in-game experience last season, including forward Sam Iorio (8 points and 5.5 rebounds per game).

In a 71-49 loss Nov. 7 at Maryland, Paulus got an initial evaluation of his team and saw how they responded to different game situations, a process that continued in a 68-50 loss Nov. 12 at Bucknell. The Purple Eagles shot 22 for 55 at Maryland – including 0 for 6 on 3-point attempts, and Maryland blocked eight shots – then were outscored 41-27 in the second half of the loss at Bucknell, after trailing 27-23 at halftime.

“This is something that, as we continue to have these experiences together, how do we respond to it?” Paulus said. “Who works well together? How can we make sure, defensively, what adjustments we can make, or offensively, the substitution patterns, and we're still trying to develop that. That’s a part of when you have a new team, trying to get that.”

Niagara arrived Tuesday morning in Ireland and on Wednesday, visited Warrenmount Primary School in Dublin, where they met with students and took part in a basketball clinic. After practicing Wednesday afternoon, the Purple Eagles attended a MAAC event at the Guinness Storehouse.

The Purple Eagles, though, have been preparing for this trip since the spring, when they learned they would play overseas.

Paulus said Austin Kelley, Niagara’s director of basketball operations, led the planning of travel logistics and made sure all of Niagara’s traveling party had current passports or obtained new passports.

Big 4 men's basketball preview: Ukranian player finds haven at Canisius, team previews and more The men's basketball season is about to get underway for Western New York colleges. Here's a look at what you can expect this season.

Paulus said he also reached out to other basketball coaches about the experience of playing overseas – how to prepare, what to expect, what routines to develop – including Alabama coach Nate Oats, who took UB to the Basketball Hall of Fame Belfast Classic in November 2018 in Northern Ireland, and took the Crimson Tide on a foreign tour with exhibition games in Spain and France in August.

“The coaches that we spoke to just said that (adjusting) would take a little bit longer than you thought,” Paulus said. “They recommended practicing the first day that you got in to get your legs back and sort of get used to it. We're on a five-hour time difference right now. That’s a big adjustment.

“Just trying to get your body acclimated and your sleep acclimated. Some of the coaches shared that and talked about making sure we gave some time for the guys to walk around and get a chance to experience Dublin.”