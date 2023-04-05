Another Niagara men's basketball player has entered the transfer portal.

Aaron Gray, a 6-foot-7 forward and Niagara's second-leading scorer in 2022-23, has entered the transfer portal, an athletic department spokesperson confirmed Wednesday to The Buffalo News.

On3.com originally reported Gray's entry into the portal.

Gray averaged 12.4 points and 4.5 rebounds in 31 games this season. He joined Niagara as a transfer prior to the 2022-23 season, after a year at Southern New Hampshire, a Division II program, where he averaged 15.6 points per game and 6.3 rebounds.

Gray is one of at least six players from this year's roster at Niagara to enter the transfer portal. That includes Noah Thomasson, the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference's leading scorer, who announced Monday that he has entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Niagara.

The Purple Eagles have gotten commitments from at least three transfers so far in the offseason: Luke Bumbalough, a guard from Ball State; Randy Tucker, a guard from Green Bay; and Kwane Marble, a guard from Loyola Marymount.

