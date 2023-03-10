ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. – For about 32 minutes, the Niagara men’s basketball team got a true playoff game.

Neither Niagara nor Iona was going to give away points. Both teams seemed to answer each other basket for basket. Offensive chances were there for the taking, and both the Purple Eagles and the Gaels took as many chances as they could.

The Purple Eagles, though, had chances, but the consistency ran out in a 71-59 loss to Iona. The Purple Eagles hit a stretch in which Iona built a 12-2 run over more than four minutes and broke a 48-48 tie in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference semifinal Friday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.

Iona, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, entered the game having shot 46.1% this season, and at least 44% in its last seven games. Against the No. 5 Purple Eagles, they maintained a clip of at least 50% from the floor for much of the second half, until they went without a field goal for more than four minutes inside the six-minute mark of the second half.

Berrick JeanLouis’ layup with 1:26 left in regulation, though, broke the drought and helped Iona open its lead.

How it happened: The two teams traded possession for possession in the early minutes of the first half, and the Purple Eagles jumped out to an early 17-14 lead, but with the game tied 20-20, Harlan Obioha hit back-to-back layups to give Niagara a 24-20 lead with less than seven minutes left in the first half.

The Gaels continued to answer but Niagara's early advantage came inside. By the under-8 timeout, the Purple Eagles had 12 points in the paint and 10 rebounds; Iona had eight points in the paint and five rebounds.

But in response to Obioha’s shots, the Gaels went on an 8-0 run in a span of 2:35 to take a 27-24 lead, including a dunk by Walter Clayton Jr. that forced Niagara to call a timeout with 4:50 left in the half. This time, Niagara answered, first with Joe Kasperzyk’s 3-pointer that tied the game, and then on Aaron Gray’s layup less than a minute later.

Neither team took a lead of more than three points in the final five minutes of the first half, and Clayton’s 3-pointer with 13 seconds left sent the game into halftime tied at 35-35.

The Purple Eagles jumped out to a 6-0 and a 41-35 lead in the first three minutes of the second half but the two teams continued to maintain a high scoring pace. By the eight-minute mark, the two teams were shooting above a 50-percent clip: Niagara at 19 for 38 (50%) and Iona 17 for 32 (53.1%).

Neither team showed any sign of going cold on offense, either, as they stayed within at least a point of each other until Clayton’s free throws gave the Gaels a 52-48 lead with 7:55 left.

Clayton, though, went down with what appeared to be an injury to his right leg, as the Gaels held a 55-50 lead. It was of little deterrent to the Gaels, who continued to open their lead, with the help of Sadiku Ibine Ayo’s 3-pointer, to 60-50, with 5:11 left.

The Purple Eagles cut the lead back to 64-59 with 2:18 left on Aaron Grays’ 3-pointer and his free throw 20 seconds later, as Iona was mired in a scoring drought.

Standouts

Aaron Gray, Niagara: 18 points

Walter Clayton Jr., Iona: 22 points, six rebounds

What’s next: Niagara is eliminated from the MAAC Tournament. Iona will face either No. 11 Marist or No. 10 Saint Peter’s for the MAAC Tournament championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Atlantic City.