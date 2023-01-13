Niagara men's basketball drops first home game with 70-64 loss to Siena

The Niagara men’s basketball team looked like it could maintain a competitive pace with one of the MAAC’s top teams for 20 minutes. Then, in the second half, the Purple Eagles found themselves at the mercy of a team that didn’t play so much with desperation as it did with resolve.

In 70-64 loss to Siena on Friday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston, the Purple Eagles led by as many as 10 points in the first half, and appeared to be in position to hand Siena its first conference loss. The Saints, though, kept the Purple Eagles in check defensively in the second half, allowing them only eight successful shots from the floor.

Niagara guard Noah Thomasson finished with a team-high 19 points, and Aaron Gray added 16 points, including 10 in the second half, as Thomasson was limited to three shots from the floor in the second half, and scored all six of his second-half points on free throws.

Siena guard Javian McCollum scored a game-high 27 points and Jackson Stormo added 20 points and five rebounds for the Saints, who outscored the Purple Eagles 40-27 in the second half, and handed Niagara its first loss this season at the Gallagher Center.

"They've got a lot of experience, and I thought they handled it with great poise," Niagara coach Greg Paulus said of the Saints. "You knew they were going to make a run, or two. They're too good of a team not to. They just made those plays and made a run and then it went back and forth, and they made a couple down the stretch. A credit to them for making some of those shots, and those finishes, and those effort-type plays."

Picked to finish sixth in the MAAC preseason coaches poll in October, Siena has stormed into the new year as one of the conference’s top teams. The Saints (12-5, 6-0 MAAC) have won their last seven games, including six conference wins, and against the Purple Eagles (9-7, 4-3), the Saints didn’t let a deficit of double digits in the first half dismay them.

"We make mistakes, we make them hard, and then we let it go and move on to play in the moment and focus on the next play," Stormo said. "We're a good defensive team. We just know that we go out there and we do what we do every day in practice and teams are gonna have a hard time scoring on us. So it's just about, whatever happened the last play, forget it. We're locked in. Here we go. This stop, one stop, every stop, stop after stop after stop."

Three observations

A big run early: The Purple Eagles utilized a 16-2 run in the first half and held Siena to an 0-for-7 shooting effort from the floor in a span of nearly 8 1/2 minutes, before Javian McCollum came out of a timeout with a jumper to make it 20-12, the Saints' first successful shot in nearly 8 1/2 minutes.

Gray’s dunk off an outlet pass by Lance Erving – who picked up a turnover and found Gray found Gray as he sprinted towards the basket – punctuated Niagara’s 16-2 run.

Siena coach Carmen Maciariello didn’t mince words about his team’s slow start.

"I thought the rest of the half after the initial start was probably our worst first half of basketball, and yet we're only down to seven at the half,” Siena’s coach said. “That was a positive. I told our guys, 'let's forget about that.' We have a saying that Javian (McCollum) talks about, we say, 'here we go,' where we're just gonna get locked into that next possession, to that next 20 minutes."

Untimely technical fouls: Thomasson was Niagara’s leading scorer but got called for a pair of technical fouls. The first game with 5:26 left in the first half, after he unsuccessfully argued for a foul after a basket that opened Niagara’s lead to 27-18. Siena answered with six straight points, on McCollum’s free throws off the technical foul, followed by Andrew Platek’s layup and Stormo’s layup, which cut Niagara’s lead to 27-24 with 4:05 left in the half – the first of three times the Saints came within three points in the final four minutes. Gray’s layup just before the buzzer, though, gave Niagara a 37-30 lead at halftime.

Then, with 1:45 left in the game, Thomasson got called for a second technical after he was warned for flopping. It came at an inopportune time, as Siena was in the midst of a run that helped create breathing room.

"The first one, my emotions, I just said 'And one?' and he tech'ed me up," said Thomasson, who began the weekend as the MAAC’s leading scorer (18.2 points per game). "The second one was a flop warning. I understand that they're gonna make those calls like that, so I just have to be better."

Siena’s second-half climb: With 3:26 left in the game, Andrew Platek’s 3-pointer gave Siena its first lead of the second half, at 59-58. But 23 seconds later, Joe Kasperzyk’s two free throws gave the lead back to the Purple Eagles, the first of two lead changes before Stormo’s reverse layup opened Siena’s lead to 63-60 with two minutes left, which they opened to 67-60 on another 3-pointer by Platek with 1:38 left left.

Gray pointed to Siena’s rebounding skills, particularly on offense, as well as the number of turnovers the Purple Eagles committed (four in the second half).

“Offensive rebounds, they got quite a few in the second half, along with some crucial turnovers down the stretch,” Gray said.

Additionally, the Purple Eagles scored 15 points off turnovers in the first half but only four points off turnovers in the second half. Siena turned the ball over nine times in the first half and four in the second.

What’s next: Niagara hosts Marist at noon Sunday at the Gallagher Center. Siena plays at Canisius at noon Sunday at Koessler Athletic Center.