Niagara men's basketball can't complete late comeback attempt at Quinnipiac

Jordan Cintron scored 14 points and Justin Roberts added 13 for the Niagara men’s basketball team in a 77-68 loss to Quinnipiac in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference game Friday in Hamden, Conn.
Niagara trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half, but the Purple Eagles (5-7, 0-3 MAAC) cut Quinnipiac’s lead to 65-62 with less than five minutes left in the second half on Marcus Hammond’s 3-pointer.
Then, with 1:25 left in the game, Hammond made a pair of free throws after he was fouled by Tyrese Williams, which brought the Purple Eagles within two, at 70-68.
On a possession that began after Cintron grabbed a defensive rebound, Hammond’s 3-point attempt with less than 45 seconds left hit the rim, bounced up and rolled out. Niagara finished 9 for 26 on 3-pointers.
Jacob Rigoni’s 3-pointer with less than 20 seconds, though, opened the Bobcats’ lead to five, and Quinnipiac made its final four free throws down the stretch. Dezi Jones led Quinnipiac (7-4, 2-1) with 20 points and eight assists, while Kevin Marfo had 14 points and 13 rebounds.
Greg Kuakumensah added 10 points and Sam Iorio had seven rebounds for the Purple Eagles, who are scheduled to continue MAAC play at 1 p.m. Jan. 9 against Quinnipiac at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.
St. Bonaventure, Niagara women’s schedules change
The Covid-19 pandemic continues to impact the schedules for the Big 4 basketball programs.
St. Bonaventure and the Atlantic 10 Conference announced Friday that the Bonnies’ women's conference opener has been postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date due to Covid-19 issues in the Saint Joseph's program.
The Bonnies (8-3) were scheduled to host Saint Joseph’s at noon Saturday at the Reilly Center in Allegany.
On its website, the Saint Joseph’s athletic department confirmed members of the Hawks’ program have been placed in Covid-19 protocols.
The Bonnies are now scheduled to open their conference schedule at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Dayton. Former Canisius standout Shauna Green is in her sixth season as coach of the Flyers.
Niagara, meanwhile, announced that its women's basketball game against Siena has been rescheduled to 7 p.m., Feb. 7 in Loudonville. The first meeting this season between the Purple Eagles (4-6, 1-1 MAAC) and the Saints was scheduled for Saturday at Siena, but was postponed due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols in Siena’s program.
MAAC announces Covid-19 policy revisions
The MAAC announced Friday that it has revised its scheduling policy for men’s and women’s basketball, as it pertains to Covid-19 issues in conference programs. The policies will be in place for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
Athletic directors will have two business days to agree on a reschedule date for games that are called off due to Covid. If that date cannot be agreed upon, MAAC commissioner Richard Ensor will decide on a date from alternative dates provided by the schools.
There will be a limit of five games in a 14-day period, with a one-time exception of six games in a 14-day period, and teams can play no more than two games in the final week of the regular season.
Games will be rescheduled in the order they were canceled, but existing games will not be moved to accommodate any rescheduled games.
Teams must have a minimum of eight scholarship players and one coach to play, but teams can elect to play with less than eight players. Additionally, the names of athletes who test positive and the date of that positive test must be turned into the MAAC.
Only Covid-related issues allow for a no-contest, and unplayed games will be considered a no contest. Forfeits will result if MAAC policies are not followed, and any refusal to compete for non-Covid reasons will result in a forfeit. The team that caused the cancellation will take the loss.
Canisius hockey postponed
Canisius’ hockey game against Clarkson, scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at LECOM Harborcenter, has been postponed, with a new date and time to be announced.
“Due to state and university health and safety protocols, the Clarkson men's hockey team has determined they cannot travel to Buffalo this weekend,” the Clarkson athletic department said in a statement Friday on its website.
Canisius (9-8-2, 6-5-1 Atlantic Hockey) is scheduled to resume its schedule with a two-game series Jan. 7-8 at Army.