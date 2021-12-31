Niagara men's basketball can't complete late comeback attempt at Quinnipiac

The MAAC announced Friday that it has revised its scheduling policy for men’s and women’s basketball, as it pertains to Covid-19 issues in conference programs. The policies will be in place for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Athletic directors will have two business days to agree on a reschedule date for games that are called off due to Covid. If that date cannot be agreed upon, MAAC commissioner Richard Ensor will decide on a date from alternative dates provided by the schools.

There will be a limit of five games in a 14-day period, with a one-time exception of six games in a 14-day period, and teams can play no more than two games in the final week of the regular season.

Games will be rescheduled in the order they were canceled, but existing games will not be moved to accommodate any rescheduled games.

Teams must have a minimum of eight scholarship players and one coach to play, but teams can elect to play with less than eight players. Additionally, the names of athletes who test positive and the date of that positive test must be turned into the MAAC.