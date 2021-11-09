Niagara men's basketball at a glance

The Purple Eagles will boast size in the middle despite the departure of Nwandu, Niagara’s leading scorer last year. Nwandu opted not to take an extra year of eligibility to pursue professional basketball. Niagara has forwards who are at least 6-foot-6, with Kuakumensah being the “shortest” of the group, and Touba Traore the tallest at 6-11.

Niagara was picked to finish 10th in the preseason coaches poll despite reaching the MAAC semifinals last season and losing to Iona, the eventual conference champion.

Season-defining stretch: Niagara jumps into the fire with its opening games Nov. 9 at Xavier and Nov. 12 at Ohio State, where Paulus was an assistant from 2013 to 2017. Then, in its MAAC schedule, Niagara plays a stretch from Jan. 30 to Feb 6: Jan. 30 at Monmouth, at home Feb. 4 against Manhattan and Jaspers forward Warren Williams, who is considered one of the top big men in the MAAC, and then at home Feb. 6 against Iona and second-year coach Rick Pitino in a rematch of the MAAC Tournament semifinal.

What the coach said: “We’re trying to learn some of those strengths. We have some returning players that have a great deal of experience from the last year or two, but we also have some newcomers that we’re working to learn who they are and how do they play, and how do we all fit together? For us, the first two weeks of practice we’ve been able to have, we’ve focused on the things we can control. Our attitude, our effort.” – Greg Paulus

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.