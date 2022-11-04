Niagara men's basketball at a glance

Niagara Purple Eagles

Arena: Gallagher Center.

Coach: Greg Paulus, fourth season.

Last season’s record: 14-16, 9-11 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Key returnees (last season’s stats): 6-3 Sr. G Noah Thomasson 10.8 ppg., 2.8 rpg., 103 assists, 15 steals; 6-7 5th year F Sam Iorio 8.4 ppg., 6.1 rpg., 31 assists, 25 steals, 25 blocked shots.

Key losses: 6-3 G Marcus Hammond 18.1 ppg., 4.7 rpg., 84 assists, 24 steals; 6-8 F Jordan Cintron 8.6 ppg., 5.9 rpg., 48 assists, 45 steals; 6-7 F Greg Kuakumensah 7.3 ppg., 3.3 rpg., 16 blocked shots; 5-10 G Justin Roberts 6.1 ppg., 1.8 rpg., 34 assists.

Key newcomers: 7-0 Fr. F Harlan Obioha; 6-7 So. F Aaron Gray; 6-6 5th year G David Mitchell.

Outlook: The Purple Eagles are in a state of transition after an offseason of roster turnover due to graduation, expired eligibility and transfers. With 10 new players on its roster, including six transfers and four freshmen, Paulus and his staff – including new assistant coaches Tyler Kelly and Antone Gray – are in the process of building relationships with their players. They have spent the preseason cultivating habits and creating what Paulus calls “a competitive spirit” as the Purple Eagles install plays and systems.

“This group really loves competing,” Paulus said. “They want to be keeping score. They want it to be who can find a way to win and that's something, the way that they have embraced the different challenges in front of them has been part of the reason we've been able to see some of the growth from the summertime to where we are now just a couple of weeks into the preseason.”

Strengths/question marks: The Purple Eagles lost experience and scoring at guard as Hammond, the MAAC’s second-leading scorer in 2021-22, transferred to Notre Dame and Justin Roberts exhausted his eligibility.

The Purple Eagles have to both create and refine their experience at the perimeter, and augment their inside side and experience with Iorio’s return and the addition of Gray, who averaged 15.6 points and 6.3 rebounds in 21 games last season at Southern New Hampshire. Niagara add inside size in Obioha, a 7-foot freshman who enrolled at Niagara for the second semester but did not play for the Purple Eagles last season.

What the coach said: “One thing that we've really talked a lot about with our team is what it takes to be consistent. Whether that's the approach on a daily basis, whether that's performance each day, and in the standards within our programs. For us, we've had one day where one or two guys had been the top guys there. The next day it might be another two guys, or the next day it might be someone different and so for us, we want that type of competitive spirit. Our guys have a tremendous amount of enthusiasm to compete, and so for us, it's the ability to learn from the experiences and to develop some consistencies. That's something that takes time and we're trying to push that and make that happen as quick as we can.”

Niagara roster

No. Player Yr. Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown

0 Shane Lancaster Fr. G 6-4 195 Bowie, Md.

1 Bryce Moore Fr. G 6-4 176 Round Lake, Ill.

2 Lance Erving Jr. G 6-3 190 Leesburg, Fla.

4 Braxton Bayless Jr. G 6-2 185 Ankeny, Iowa

5 Keith Kiner III Jr. F 6-6 195 Sparta, Ill.

10 Jalen Brown Fr. G 5-10 160 Chicago, Ill.

11 Aaron Gray So. F 6-7 215 Providence, R.I.

13 Touba Traore Jr. F 6-11 210 Bamako, Mali

14 David Mitchell Gr. G 6-6 210 Roxbury, Mass.

21 Noah Thomasson Sr. G 6-3 195 Houston, Texas

22 Sam Iorio Gr. F 6-7 230 Allentown, Pa.

25 Joe Kasperzyk Sr. G 6-3 190 New Haven, Conn.

30 Donovan Hill Fr. F 6-8 210 Harrisburg, Pa.

55 Harlan Obioha Fr. F 7-0 280 Hoxie, Kan.

Niagara schedule

Date Opponent Time

Nov. 1 Roberts Wesleyan 7 p.m.

Nov. 7 at Maryland 7 p.m.

Nov. 12 at Bucknell 5 p.m.

Nov. 18 vs. Central Arkansas& 11 a.m.

Nov. 19 vs. Stetson& Noon

Nov. 23 D’Youville 3 p.m.

Nov. 26 at St. John’s 2 p.m.

Dec. 2 at Iona* 7 p.m.

Dec. 4 at Quinnipiac* 4 p.m.

Dec. 11 Eastern Michigan 1 p.m.

Dec. 18 at NJ Institute of Technology 2 p.m.

Dec. 21 Binghamton 7 p.m.

Dec. 30 Mount St. Mary’s (Md.)* 7 p.m.

Jan. 1 Rider* 1 p.m.

Jan. 6 at Fairfield* TBA

Jan. 8 at Manhattan* 2 p.m.

Jan. 13 Siena* 7 p.m.

Jan. 15 Marist* 1 p.m.

Jan. 20 at Rider* TBA

Jan. 22 at Saint Peter’s* TBA

Jan. 27 Manhattan* 7 p.m.

Feb. 3 Canisius* 8 p.m.

Feb. 5 at Siena* TBA

Feb. 10 Quinnipiac* 7 p.m.

Feb. 12 Iona* 1 p.m.

Feb. 17 at Mount St. Mary’s (Md.)* 7 p.m.

Feb. 19 at Marist* 2 p.m.

Feb. 24 Fairfield* 7 p.m.

Feb. 26 Saint Peter’s* 1 p.m.

Mar. 4 at Canisius* 3:30 p.m.

Mar. 7-11 MAAC Tournament#

& — at Dublin, Ireland

* — MAAC game

# — at Atlantic City, N.J.