Niagara men rally, then pull away to defeat Manhattan 72-63

“It certainly wasn’t a game of artistic beauty in terms of shooting, but both teams played hard,” Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon said in a news release. “And at the end of the day, they played harder than we did. We need to continue to grind our way through this, but we also have a number of things that we need to do better to put ourselves in position to close out games.”

Canisius will take on Rider at the Koessler Center on Friday at 7 p.m.

Niagara women win

Maddy Yelle made a layup and free throw with five seconds left to give the Niagara women’s basketball team a 75-74 come-from-behind victory over Rider in Lawrence, N.J.

The Purple Eagles (6-8, 3-3 MAAC) trailed throughout most of the game and entered the fourth quarter down 64-55. Aaliyah Parker scored five points and Yelle added a layup to open the period and cut the lead to 64-62. The Broncs held off Niagara’s run and led 73-67 with 1:41 to go before the Purple Eagles finished their comeback.