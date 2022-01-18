Niagara men rally, then pull away to defeat Manhattan 72-63

Junior guard Noah Thomasson led a balanced scoring attack with 20 points, and senior guard Marcus Hammond added 19 to lead Niagara to a 72-63 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s basketball victory at Manhattan on Tuesday night.
The Jaspers (9-5, 2-3 MAAC) led 33-24 at halftime before the Purple Eagles (8-8, 3-4) rallied to take a 41-40 lead on a 3-pointer by Justin Roberts with 12:28 left in the game. With the score tied at 53 and 6:39 to go, Niagara went on a 13-0 run to pull away. Thomasson scored six points during the spree.
Hammond leads the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in scoring (17.1 points per game).
Jordan Cintron added 13 points and a team-high seven rebounds for the Purple Eagles. Sam Iorio had 12 points. Hammond had six rebounds and five assists, and Thomasson had four assists and four steals. He was 8 of 12 (67%) from the field.
Manhattan was led by Jose Perez and Warren Williams, each with 16 points. Elijah Buchanan chipped in 12 points.
Niagara will host St. Peter’s at the Gallagher Center on Friday at 7 p.m.
The Bonnies open their Atlantic 10 Conference schedule at 7 p.m. Tuesday at La Salle, but Bona coach Mark Schmidt said during a video conference Monday that his team will not have a full roster against the Explorers.
Dayton whips Bona
St. Bonaventure led by a point with 8:42 remaining in the first half before Dayton outscored the Bonnies 15-2 to close out the half and run away for a 68-50 victory in an Atlantic 10 game at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.
The closest Bona (10-4, 2-1 A-10) got in the second half was eight points.
St. Bonaventure made just 19 of 54 (35.2%) shots from the floor while Dayton was 29 of 52 (53.8%). Jalen Adaway made half of his 12 shots and finished with 15 points and a co-team-high six rebounds. He was the only Bonnies’ player to finish in double figures. Osun Osunniyi had nine points and four blocked shots. Dominick Welch also grabbed six rebounds.
Dayton (12-6, 4-1) was led by Daron Holmes II and Koby Brea, each with 20 points. Brea made six of his seven 3-point attempts.
St. Bonaventure will travel to Pittsburgh to face Duquesne on Friday at 7 p.m.
Canisius couldn’t overcome a scoring drought of nearly five minutes in the second half, in which Niagara (7-7, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) used a 10-0 run to turn the game in its favor en route to a 68-58 win for the Purple Eagles.
St. Peter’s beats Canisius
Isiah Dasher scored 17 points to lead St. Peter’s to its third straight win, a 65-57 victory over Canisius.
K.C. Ndefo had 12 rebounds and four blocks for St. Peter’s (6-6, 4-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).
Scott Hitchon had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Golden Griffins (5-12, 1-5). Malek Green added 12 points.
A pair of free-throws by Canisius junior Armon Harried with 2:33 left in the game cut St. Peter’s lead to 56-54 before Ndefo scored on a traditional three-point play with 1:01 remaining. The Peacocks closed out the contest by making six consecutive free throws.
“It certainly wasn’t a game of artistic beauty in terms of shooting, but both teams played hard,” Canisius coach Reggie Witherspoon said in a news release. “And at the end of the day, they played harder than we did. We need to continue to grind our way through this, but we also have a number of things that we need to do better to put ourselves in position to close out games.”
Canisius will take on Rider at the Koessler Center on Friday at 7 p.m.
Stoppages have become almost commonplace in college basketball, particularly in the last four weeks, when more than 300 men’s and women’s Division I college teams have been impacted by the pandemic.
Niagara women win
Maddy Yelle made a layup and free throw with five seconds left to give the Niagara women’s basketball team a 75-74 come-from-behind victory over Rider in Lawrence, N.J.
The Purple Eagles (6-8, 3-3 MAAC) trailed throughout most of the game and entered the fourth quarter down 64-55. Aaliyah Parker scored five points and Yelle added a layup to open the period and cut the lead to 64-62. The Broncs held off Niagara’s run and led 73-67 with 1:41 to go before the Purple Eagles finished their comeback.
Niagara’s Ally Haar made two layups to cut the lead to 73-71 with 16 seconds remaining. After Rider’s Makayla Firebaugh and Haar traded single free throws, Yelle made a layup and was fouled by Victoria Toomey. Yelle made the ensuing charity toss and Firebaugh missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to seal the Purple Eagles’ victory.
Parker scored 22 points and Yelle finished with 16. Kyra Grimshaw chipped in 13. Parker and Grimshaw came off the bench to give support to Niagara’s cause. Starting guard Angel Parker had a rough night, finishing 0-for-11 from the field and zero points. She grabbed six rebounds and handed out four assists.
Firebaugh finished with a game-high 31 points to lead Rider.
Niagara will play at Monmouth on Thursday at 7 p.m.