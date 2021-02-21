Niagara loses to St. Peter's, despite Angel Parker's 21 points

Angel Parker (Cardinal O'Hara) scored 21 points for Niagara on Sunday as the Purple Eagles fell to Saint Peter's 70-55 at the Gallagher Center in closing game of the two-game MAAC weekend series between the women's basketball teams.

Despite Parker's 11-point output in the third quarter, Niagara was unable to keep pace with the Peahens after a 30-all first half. Saint Peter's took a 49-45 lead into the fourth quarter with the help of 3-pointers by Taiah Thornton and Rachel Kuhl. Binta Salawu scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth as the Peahens pulled away.