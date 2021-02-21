 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Niagara loses to St. Peter's, despite Angel Parker's 21 points
0 comments

Niagara loses to St. Peter's, despite Angel Parker's 21 points

Support this work for $1 a month
Niagara loses to Marist 66-60 in OT

Niagara University guard Angel Parker shoots during the first half of a game against the Marist Red Foxes at the Gallagher Center on Jan. 22, 2021.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News

Angel Parker (Cardinal O'Hara) scored 21 points for Niagara on Sunday as the Purple Eagles fell to Saint Peter's 70-55 at the Gallagher Center in closing game of the two-game MAAC weekend series between the women's basketball teams.

Despite Parker's 11-point output in the third quarter, Niagara was unable to keep pace with the Peahens after a 30-all first half. Saint Peter's took a 49-45 lead into the fourth quarter with the help of 3-pointers by Taiah Thornton and Rachel Kuhl. Binta Salawu scored eight of her 13 points in the fourth as the Peahens pulled away.

Ajia James had 17 points and Sky Castro had 11 for the winners, who improved to 7-13 and 6-8 in the MAAC. Niagara is 3-4 overall and in the conference.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jalen Johnson, Duke freshman and potential NBA lottery pick, ends his college career
College

Jalen Johnson, Duke freshman and potential NBA lottery pick, ends his college career

Jalen Johnson is ending his Duke career early. The freshman, named a preseason all-ACC selection back in November, met with coach Mike Krzyzewski and decided to declare for the NBA Draft and no longer play for the Blue Devils this season, the school confirmed Monday night. “I appreciate everything about my time at Duke,” Johnson said in a statement released by Duke. “Coach K, my teammates and ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: A message about local journalism from State Journal Executive Editor Jason Adrians

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News