Niagara hockey gets timely power play goals in 4-1 win against Canisius

A month remains in the Atlantic Hockey Association’s regular season, but the latest iteration of the Canisius-Niagara hockey matchup had the makings of a playoff-type game.
Niagara was the team that appeared in playoff form. Ryan Cox scored a pair of power play goals for the Purple Eagles in the second and third periods in a 4-1 win against Canisius on Friday at LECOM Harborcenter in the third game of the four-game Battle of the Bridge series.
Niagara (11-16-2, 10-9-2 Atlantic Hockey) extended its winning streak to four games.
Canisius and Niagara each have five games left in the regular season, including the regular-season series finale between the Griffs and the Purple Eagles at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dwyer Arena in Lewiston.
Canisius (13-12-3, 10-9-2) began the weekend in second place in the Atlantic Hockey Association, behind AIC, and Niagara in eighth. All 10 teams in Atlantic Hockey play in the conference tournament, and the top six teams earn a bye to the quarterfinals. The bottom four seeds play best-of-three, first-round series (10th at seventh, ninth at eighth). The Atlantic Hockey tournament begins March 11.
Niagara outshot Canisius 5-1 in the first three minutes of the game, and Jason Pineo’s shot from the left circle hit the post about 8 1/2 minutes into the game, the second shot that hit the post for Niagara in that span. Niagara’s best chance to score came with 6:46 left in the first period, when Lars Rødne’s shot on a breakaway attempt went wide.
With 3:05 left, Simon Gravel was unable to put a puck off a bounce in front the goal past Niagara goalie Chad Veltri (25 saves), but less than 30 seconds later, Lee Lapid gave the Griffs a 1-0 lead on a pass from the right wing from Keaton Mastrodonato, and into an open net behind Veltri, a goal that stood after officials reviewed the play, following a coaches challenge by Niagara.
A shot from the slot by Canisius defenseman David Melaragni hit the post less than 20 seconds into the second period, and Max Kouznetsov’s tipped shot from in front of the net wide of the Purple Eagles goal midway through the period.
Ryan Miotto was unable to put a second goal past Veltri with left in the second, on a one- timer from the left circle. With 1:03 left in the second period, Kouznetsov was penalized for hooking, and less than a minute later, Ryan Cox’s power-play goal tie the game at 1-1 with 4.1 seconds left in the second.
Then, Cox beat Griffs goalie Jacob Barczewski (28 saves) 36 seconds into the third, which gave Niagara a 2-1 lead. The Purple Eagles killed off a Canisius power play midway through the third, after Zac Herrmann was called for hooking.
Then, Chris Harpur’s power-play goal opened the lead to 3-1 with 4:07 left in the third. With Barczewski pulled in favor of a sixth skater with 1:41 left, Harpur scored an empty-net goal.