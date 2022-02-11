Niagara hockey gets timely power play goals in 4-1 win against Canisius

A month remains in the Atlantic Hockey Association’s regular season, but the latest iteration of the Canisius-Niagara hockey matchup had the makings of a playoff-type game.

Niagara was the team that appeared in playoff form. Ryan Cox scored a pair of power play goals for the Purple Eagles in the second and third periods in a 4-1 win against Canisius on Friday at LECOM Harborcenter in the third game of the four-game Battle of the Bridge series.

Niagara (11-16-2, 10-9-2 Atlantic Hockey) extended its winning streak to four games.

Canisius and Niagara each have five games left in the regular season, including the regular-season series finale between the Griffs and the Purple Eagles at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dwyer Arena in Lewiston.

Canisius (13-12-3, 10-9-2) began the weekend in second place in the Atlantic Hockey Association, behind AIC, and Niagara in eighth. All 10 teams in Atlantic Hockey play in the conference tournament, and the top six teams earn a bye to the quarterfinals. The bottom four seeds play best-of-three, first-round series (10th at seventh, ninth at eighth). The Atlantic Hockey tournament begins March 11.