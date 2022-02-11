Niagara hockey gets timely goals in 4-1 win against Canisius

Ryan Cox’s goal in the final seconds of the second period pulled the Niagara hockey team into a tie, a spot that wasn’t going to be enough for the Purple Eagles. Then, Cox’s goal 36 seconds into the third period gave the Niagara hockey team a necessary lift in its 4-1 win against Canisius.
Cox’s two goals – in a span of about 41 seconds that bridged the second and third period – helped the Purple Eagles (11-16-2, 10-9-2 Atlantic Hockey) win their fourth consecutive game.
And while Canisius and Niagara each have five games left in the regular season, the game between the rivals felt like a playoff-type game.
Cox’s power-play goal with 4.1 seconds left in the second tied the game at 1-1, and after his second goal early in the third gave Niagara the lead, the Purple Eagles continued to keep the pressure on Canisius.
Niagara’s special teams units became vital in winning the third game of the Battle of the Bridge series, which concludes at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dwyer Arena in Lewiston. The Purple Eagles scored two goals on the power play, scored an empty-net goal and killed off a pair of penalties, including a hooking penalty against Zac Herrmann midway through the third period.
“It was a pretty intense game,” Cox said. “It wasn’t pretty at all times, but it was tight, right until the end.”
Niagara helped its cause for earning a first-round bye with the win against the Griffs; the Purple Eagles moved into fifth in the Atlantic Hockey standings, while Canisius (13-12-3, 10-9-2) dropped to third, behind AIC and Sacred Heart.
All 10 teams in Atlantic Hockey play in the conference tournament, and the top six teams earn byes to the quarterfinals. The bottom four seeds play best-of-three, first-round series (No. 10 at No. 7, No. 9 at No. 8) in the tournament, which begins March 11.
“They were better than us on the power play, better than us on the penalty kill, 5 on 5, goaltending," Canisius coach Trevor Large said of Niagara. "We have some work to do. I believe in our group. I know we’re going to be better off for it, and that’s the goal now, to be better by 7 o’clock tomorrow.”
With 3:05 left in the first period, Canisius right wing Simon Gravel was unable to put a puck off a bounce in front of the goal past Niagara goalie Chad Veltri (26 saves), but less than 30 seconds later, Lee Lapid gave the Griffs a 1-0 lead, taking a pass from the right wing from Keaton Mastrodonato and shooting into an open net behind Veltri.
With 1:03 left in the second period, Canisius’ Max Kouznetsov was penalized for hooking, and less than a minute later, Cox’s power-play goal tied the game at 1-1 with 4.1 seconds left.
Then, Cox beat Griffs goalie Jacob Barczewski (31 saves) 36 seconds into the third, giving Niagara a 2-1 lead.
The Purple Eagles killed off the penalty against Herrmann with 8:28 left in the third. Canisius put only one shot on goal on that power play, and lost an opportunity to create some energy in the final 10 minutes.
“On our bench, when you get a power play in a game like that, it felt like an opportunity to either score or build momentum with possession and shots on net,” Large said. “Our first unit that was out there, they got some scoring chances and some shots. Our other power play unit goes out, and for a minute we couldn’t get in their zone. We weren’t able to get momentum, and any time you do that, it’s a boost to the other bench, when you get a big kill in a big game.”
Then, Chris Harpur’s power-play goal opened the lead to 3-1 with 4:07 left in the third. With Barczewski pulled in favor of a sixth skater with 1:41 left, Harpur scored an empty-net goal.
“To kill that penalty at that point in the game (in the third period), it’s a one-goal game, and it was critical, and we were able to capitalize after that,” Niagara coach Jason Lammers said.