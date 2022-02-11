Niagara hockey gets timely goals in 4-1 win against Canisius

Niagara helped its cause for earning a first-round bye with the win against the Griffs; the Purple Eagles moved into fifth in the Atlantic Hockey standings, while Canisius (13-12-3, 10-9-2) dropped to third, behind AIC and Sacred Heart.

All 10 teams in Atlantic Hockey play in the conference tournament, and the top six teams earn byes to the quarterfinals. The bottom four seeds play best-of-three, first-round series (No. 10 at No. 7, No. 9 at No. 8) in the tournament, which begins March 11.

“They were better than us on the power play, better than us on the penalty kill, 5 on 5, goaltending," Canisius coach Trevor Large said of Niagara. "We have some work to do. I believe in our group. I know we’re going to be better off for it, and that’s the goal now, to be better by 7 o’clock tomorrow.”

With 3:05 left in the first period, Canisius right wing Simon Gravel was unable to put a puck off a bounce in front of the goal past Niagara goalie Chad Veltri (26 saves), but less than 30 seconds later, Lee Lapid gave the Griffs a 1-0 lead, taking a pass from the right wing from Keaton Mastrodonato and shooting into an open net behind Veltri.