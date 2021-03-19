Niagara hockey can't hold off AIC and falls in playoff semifinal

It looked as if the Niagara Purple Eagles were working on another hockey upset in their Atlantic Hockey semifinal against AIC on Friday in the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.
But goalie Chad Veltri and the shot blockers in front of him could not hold off the Yellowjackets forever.
Walker Sommer had given Niagara (7-12-3) the lead with an even-strength goal with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left in the second period. That only seemed to get the Yellowjackets more ornery.
AIC (14-3) responded to Sommer's goal by putting four shots on net the rest of the second period and kept up the onslaught in the third. Playing on home ice, the Yellowjackets tied the game at 11:22 of the third period on a goal by Elijiah Barriga, and Justin Cole scored the game-winner, at even strength, with 5:41 left.
The 2-1 victory sent AIC on to Saturday's AHA championship game against the winner of Friday night's Canisius-Army semifinal.
Veltri, who stopped all but six of the 131 shots he faced in Niagara's three-game quarterfinal series against Robert Morris, saved the first 29 on Friday before Barriga broke through.
It might have been only a matter of time before the Yellowjackets shook off the rust. AIC had not played a game since a 3-0 victory on Jan. 30 over Holy Cross. AIC had seven games in February canceled because of Covid-19 protocols. Then the Yellowjackets quarterfinal series last weekend was not played because Bentley withdrew due to Covid-19 issues.
Besides Veltri's 33 saves, his teammates helped him with 21 blocked shots, led by defenseman Jordan Wishman's five.
Sommer's goal was unassisted. It was the eighth of the season for the junior transfer from Air Force.
Niagara was outshot by a wide margin, 67-34. The margin was 35-18 for shots on goal.
Niagara, which never has won the AHA postseason title, was trying to reach its second conference final. The Purple Eagles lost on an overtime power-play goal in 2019, the last time the AHA playoffs were held.