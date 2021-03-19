Niagara hockey can't hold off AIC and falls in playoff semifinal

It looked as if the Niagara Purple Eagles were working on another hockey upset in their Atlantic Hockey semifinal against AIC on Friday in the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass.

But goalie Chad Veltri and the shot blockers in front of him could not hold off the Yellowjackets forever.

Walker Sommer had given Niagara (7-12-3) the lead with an even-strength goal with 2 minutes, 10 seconds left in the second period. That only seemed to get the Yellowjackets more ornery.

AIC (14-3) responded to Sommer's goal by putting four shots on net the rest of the second period and kept up the onslaught in the third. Playing on home ice, the Yellowjackets tied the game at 11:22 of the third period on a goal by Elijiah Barriga, and Justin Cole scored the game-winner, at even strength, with 5:41 left.

The 2-1 victory sent AIC on to Saturday's AHA championship game against the winner of Friday night's Canisius-Army semifinal.

Veltri, who stopped all but six of the 131 shots he faced in Niagara's three-game quarterfinal series against Robert Morris, saved the first 29 on Friday before Barriga broke through.