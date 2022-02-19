Niagara handles Canisius in Battle of the Bridge finale, 65-54

The Griffs were already at a disadvantage without freshman guard Xzavier Long in the lineup, due to an upper-body injury. Long has averaged 11.7 ppg in his last three games, including 15 points Monday at Fairfield, but sustained the injury during practice this week.

The Purple Eagles opened 3 for 12 from the floor, but Marcus Hammond’s 3-pointer about 6½ minutes in kicked off an 11-0 run for Niagara, including a pair of baskets off steals by the Purple Eagles, which helped them to a 16-10 lead eight minutes in.

Without Jacco Fritz on the floor for Canisius, after he took his second foul less than three minutes into the game, Niagara opened its run to 15-4, as the Griffs went nearly five minutes without a field goal, only interrupted by George Maslennikov’s free throw midway through first half, before Malek Green’s 3-pointer cut Niagara’s lead to 18-14 with 9:39 left in the half.

The Purple Eagles, though, continued their push, and opened their lead to 31-16 on Iorio’s three-point play with 2:41 left, despite going without a successful shot in a span of nearly four minutes late in the first half.