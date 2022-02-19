Niagara handles Canisius in Battle of the Bridge finale, 65-54

The Niagara men's basketball team needed this win.
Approaching the final four games of the regular season and needing a leg up in the race for seeding in the conference tournament, the Purple Eagles earned a 65.54 win against Canisius.
Sam Iorio led Niagara (12-13, 7-9 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference) with 17 points.
Jordan Henderson led Canisius (8-19, 4-12 MAAC) with 13 points in the second game of the Battle of the Bridge series in men’s basketball Saturday at Koessler Athletic Center.
Niagara beat Canisius, 68-58, in the first meeting between the two teams on Jan. 13 at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.
Niagara is aiming for first winning season since the 2017-18 season, and has four games left in the season, but began the day in a three-way tie for seventh with Rider and Manhattan in the MAAC standings, after losing back to back games last weekend at Fairfield and at Marist.
The MAAC Tournament begins March 8 in Atlantic City, N.J. The top five seeds in the MAAC Tournament earn first-round byes; the sixth through 11th teams play first-round games March. 8
Canisius began the weekend 11th in the MAAC and has lost seven of its last eight games, including back-to-back losses last weekend at Marist and at Fairfield. The Griffs also have four games left in the regular season.
The Griffs were already at a disadvantage without freshman guard Xzavier Long in the lineup, due to an upper-body injury. Long has averaged 11.7 ppg in his last three games, including 15 points Monday at Fairfield, but sustained the injury during practice this week.
The Purple Eagles opened 3 for 12 from the floor, but Marcus Hammond’s 3-pointer about 6½ minutes in kicked off an 11-0 run for Niagara, including a pair of baskets off steals by the Purple Eagles, which helped them to a 16-10 lead eight minutes in.
Without Jacco Fritz on the floor for Canisius, after he took his second foul less than three minutes into the game, Niagara opened its run to 15-4, as the Griffs went nearly five minutes without a field goal, only interrupted by George Maslennikov’s free throw midway through first half, before Malek Green’s 3-pointer cut Niagara’s lead to 18-14 with 9:39 left in the half.
The Purple Eagles, though, continued their push, and opened their lead to 31-16 on Iorio’s three-point play with 2:41 left, despite going without a successful shot in a span of nearly four minutes late in the first half.
Ahead 33-21 at the half, the Purple Eagles maintained at least an 11-point lead in the first seven minutes of the second half, and opened their lead to as many as 19 points with less than nine minutes left, after Iorio’s dunk.
The Griffs cut Niagara’s twice lead to 13 with less than seven minutes left, first on Ahamadou Fofana’s 3-pointer off a steal, the result of a turnover by Hammond (52-39), and 40 seconds later on Fritz’s jumper, which made it 54-41. Then, Henderson's 3-pointer cut Niagara's lead to 56-44 with 4:45 left, the closest second-half margin since about 5 minutes in, the first of four times in the final five minutes the Griffs got within 12 points of the Purple Eagles.
It wasn’t enough for Canisius, despite Fritz’s three-point play with 58 seconds left that cut the lead to 63-52.