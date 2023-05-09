The leading scorer for the Niagara men’s basketball team will head to a Power Six program.

Noah Thomasson, who led the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in scoring, announced Tuesday morning on The Field of 68 podcast that he will transfer to Georgia for the 2023-24 season.

Thomasson has one more year of college eligibility, and picked Georgia over Pittsburgh, Penn State, St. John’s and San Francisco.

“This was a hard decision to make,” Thomasson said on the podcast. “All these schools are good schools, but they (Georgia) were one of the first schools to really reach out to me, and build a bond and a relationship. I got to see them multiple times, see their faces and hear what their goals are for me.”

The 6-foot-3 guard from Houston played at Niagara for two seasons, and averaged 15.2 points, including 19.5 points in 31 games this season.

Thomasson was ninth in the conference in field goal percentage (48.1) and assists per game (3.5), seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (38.6) and assist/turnover ratio (1.4). He also averaged 3.8 rebounds.

Thomasson will join a Bulldogs program coached by Mike White, the older brother of Danny White, who was the University at Buffalo’s athletic director from 2012-15.

Thomasson said he was surprised at the number of schools who recruited him after he entered his name in the transfer portal in early April, and said he took a three-tiered approach to landing on his final five. He began by finding out which schools had coaches, assistant coaches or operations staff contacting him, then trimmed to a list of 10 potential schools on the basis of their roster strength and where he could help a team.

Finally, he narrowed down his list to five schools, which he announced April 24.

Thomasson is one of six players from Niagara’s 2022-23 roster to enter the transfer portal, along with Aaron Gray, Bryce Moore, Keith Kiner III, Shane Lancaster and Touba Traore.

Niagara, however, will add seven transfers for its 2023-24 roster: Luke Bumbalough (Ball State), Randy Tucker (Green Bay), Kwane Marble (Loyola Marymount), Yaw Obeng-Mensah (UMBC), Aime Rutayisire (Barton Community College), Quandre Bullock (Louisiana Tech) and Malik Edwards (William Penn).

Thomasson is also the second high-profile guard to leave the Purple Eagles as a transfer in as many seasons. Last year, Marcus Hammond left Niagara after four seasons to play at Notre Dame for his final season of eligibility. Hammond was second in the MAAC in scoring in 2021-22 (18.1 points per game).