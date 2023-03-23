Niagara shooting guard Noah Thomasson has entered his name into the NBA Draft process while maintaining his college eligibility, he announced Thursday on social media.

Thomasson led the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference in scoring at 19.5 points per game, which ranked 34th nationally.

"I am excited and blessed to have this oportunity and can't to see what's in store for my future," he wrote.

Thomasson ranked ninth in the conference in field goal percentage (48.1), and assists per game (3.5), seventh in 3-point field goal percentage (38.6) and assist/turnover ratio (1.4).

"I fully support Noah going through this evaluation process and gathering additional information," Niagara coach Greg Paulus said in a statement. "Given the rules and options available to him, Noah is taking advantage of resources to ultimately make the most informed decision."

Ceasar to ODU

University at Buffalo freshman Devin Ceaser announced he will transfer to Old Dominion.

Ceasar, a 6-foot-1 point guard, will move closer to home. He is from Waldorf, Md. He averaged five points per game in 19 games and had a career-high 25 vs. SUNY Canton.