Niagara gets early jump on Canisius, earns split of weekend hockey series

Canisius Niagara Hockey

Niagara player Ryan Naumovski looks to pass against Canisius during the second period at the LECOM Harborcenter on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)
Center Glebs Prohorenkovs, a freshman from Latvia, scored goals at opposite ends of the second period as Niagara University earned a split of its weekend college hockey series with Canisius College by posting a 5-2 win Saturday night in LECOM Harborcenter.

The Purple Eagles improved to 13-11-2 overall and 7-9-2 in Atlantic Hockey in avenging the Griffs' 5-2 win on Friday night. Canisius fell to 8-13-3, 6-7-3.

Prohorenkovs gave Niagara a 3-0 lead with a short-handed goal just 14 seconds into the middle period and made the score 4-1 with another tally with just four seconds left in the frame. Carter Randklev added insurance in the third period for Niagara before Randy Hernandez scored for Canisius.

Niagara never trailed after defenseman Josef Mysak opened the scoring at 3:29 of the first period. Center Ryan Cox scored 57 seconds later to quickly put Niagara up, 2-0. Ryan Miotto scored for Canisius in between Prohorenkovs' tallies. 

The game was preceded by a ceremonial faceoff featuring longtime NHL winger Paul Henderson, the hero of Team Canada's 1972 Summit Series win over the Soviet Union. Henderson was celebrating his 80th birthday and was joined in the faceoff by his grandson, Canisius forward Alton McDermott, and Niagara's Cox.

Next weekend, Canisius opens a two-game, home-and-home series with conference-leading RIT Friday night at 7 in HarborCenter. Niagara hosts a two-game set vs. Army in Dwyer Arena, beginning Friday at 5.

