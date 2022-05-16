Niagara Falls' Avion Harris wins NJCAA Division III national title in 1,500 meters

Avion Harris, of Niagara Falls, won the NJCAA Division III national championship in the 1,500 meters Saturday for Herkimer College.

Harris, who attended Niagara Catholic and then Cardinal O’Hara, posted a winning time of 4:09.59 in the meet at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.

He also qualified for nationals in the 800 meters Friday and had the fastest time in the preliminaries with a mark of 1:59.01. He finished third in the final in 2:00.97.

He was the Region III champion in the 800 and 1,500, allowing him to qualify for nationals.

Harris did not run track in high school and is better known for his play on the basketball court. While he saw limited action at Herkimer this past season — 15 games and two starter — he was among the top players in Western New York during his time in high school.

“He should have ran track in high school, but wanted to stay focused on hoops,” Tony Pulvirenti, the O’Hara athletic director and basketball coach when Harris was there, said Sunday. “Glad to see him doing both at Herkimer.”

As a senior in 2019-20, Harris was named to the All-WNY second team and voted Monsignor Martin Class B Player of the Year at O’Hara after he averaged 17.7 points and led the league in assists (5.1) and steals (3.3). As the lone senior starter, he led the Hawks to the Woj Cup final, surpassing 1,000 points by scoring a career-high 41 in the season-ending loss to Bishop Timon-St. Jude.

As a junior, Harris was the starting point guard and defensive lynchpin for an O’Hara team that finished 26-2, won its first state Catholic title in 25 years and reached the state Federation final. Harris also started as a sophomore for the Niagara Catholic team that reached the state Catholic title game in its final year before the school closed.

Harris initially attended Niagara County Community College last year but did not compete in sports.

Pasqualetti adds another MAC title

Orchard Park graduate Leah Pasqualetti added another Mid-American Conference pole vault championship to her collection, winning her fourth Friday for Kent State in Kalamazoo, Mich. She cleared a height of 12 feet, 9 inches.

In June 2020, she set the national record for high school athletes and those Under-20 when she cleared 14 feet, 8.25 inches without a miss during a national-level competition in California.

Orie sisters thriving

Nardin graduates and twin sisters Danielle and Gabrielle Orie had a great weekend on the track at their respective colleges.

Danielle placed fifth in the 10,000 meters at the Big Ten Championships for the University of Wisconsin in a time of 34:40.57. Gabrielle was sixth in the Pac-12 Championships for Colorado in the 3,000-meter steeplechase. Her time of 10:03.54 ranks eighth in school history.