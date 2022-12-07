Niagara extends contract of women's basketball coach Jada Pierce through 2025-26

Niagara women's basketball coach Jada Pierce has received a contract extension that runs through the end of the 2025-26 season, the school announced Wednesday.

Terms of the contract extension were not released. Niagara previously extended Pierce's contract through the 2022-23 season in June 2019.

Pierce is in her eighth season as coach of the Purple Eagles, who host the University at Buffalo at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston, then open their Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference schedule at 2 p.m. Dec. 17 against Marist at the Gallagher Center.

"I am grateful for the support of President Father James Maher, Associate Vice President for Athletics Simon Gray and our distinguished Board of Trustees," Pierce said in a statement. "This contract extension is a great way for them to show their commitment and belief in the vision of our program. The continuity we've had has been a direct reflection of the growth and success of our program in recent years. I would also like to thank our incredible student-athletes and coaching staff for all their hard work which made this possible. I found a home here at Niagara and am excited about our future."

Pierce's teams are 71-131 in eight seasons, and 49-77 in the MAAC. Niagara is 1-6 this season and looks to snap a six-game losing streak when it hosts the Bulls (1-4).

"Women's basketball is an important component of our institution, and under Jada's leadership, its influence can be felt well beyond the court," Simon Gray, Niagara's associate vice president for athletics, said in a statement. "During her time at Niagara, Jada has developed into a leader both in our department and in the region, and the program has represented us well through academic excellence, service to the community, and competition. The extension of her contract further strengthens the stability of the women's basketball program, and the athletic department as a whole."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.