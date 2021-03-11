Niagara edges Marist, sets up MAAC semifinal with Rick Pitino-coached Iona

Greg Paulus was concerned his Niagara University men’s basketball team would be rusty heading into the postseason after playing just twice since January and not at all in more than two weeks while the program was paused because of positive Covid-19 tests.
He was right.
But Marist struggled most.
No. 5-seeded Niagara cobbled together a double-digit lead during an abysmal first half shooting performance for both teams and extended it to as large as 19 points in the second half before hanging on for a 67-62 victory against No. 4 Marist in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal game Thursday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.
Niagara (9-10, 8-9 MAAC) will play No. 9 Iona (10-5, 6-3 MAAC) in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the conference championship game. The Gaels, coached by Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino (Kentucky, Louisville, Boston Celtics), trounced No. 8 Quinnipiac 72-48 in the first round Tuesday and stunned top-seeded Siena 55-52 in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
“Growing up, from Louisville, that’s the hometown team,” Niagara senior forward Nicholas Kratholm said when asked about facing Pitino’s team in the next round. “And he’s one of those guys that you always hear about, they’re always on TV, always watching them. He was in the gym recruiting guys throughout high school and obviously he’s a great coach, so it’s going to be a big game for us (Friday) and I think if we bring the same intensity that we brought tonight, we’re going to have some success as a team.”
Niagara, which had its season disrupted three times because of Covid-19, did not play Iona during the regular season.
The Purple Eagles hadn’t played since a 68-66 home loss to Siena on Feb. 21, while Marist (12-9, 10-9 MAAC) finished the regular season on a three-game winning streak. The teams split the regular season series, with Niagara losing 63-61 on Jan. 1 and winning 86-72 on Jan. 2, with both games in Poughkeepsie. The 86-point outburst was the Eagles’ season high.
But their matchup in the tournament was a slog.
Raheem Solomon scored a game-high 17 points for Niagara. Kobi Nwandu had 15 points and Kratholm had 10.
“Coach has been preaching it’s a one-game season now,” Nwandu said. “It’s March and we don’t want to go home, so all we had to do was just come out and execute. We weren’t really worried about (the long layoff). We were just excited to play, really.”
Marist center Jordan Jones had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead four Red Foxes in double-figure scoring.
Niagara opened the game on an 19-7 run as Marist hit just 2 of its first 14 shots from the field.
The Red Foxes went without a field goal for nearly eight minutes.
“Having our guys come out with that type of enthusiasm and energy and togetherness,” Paulus said, “(I’m) just really proud of them after a long layoff and not knowing if we would have this opportunity or not, and I thought our team really took advantage of it.”
Niagara hit just 39% (22 of 56) of its field goals, including 3 of 15 from 3-point range, while Marist hit 33% (20 of 60) overall and 8 of 24 from long range.
Niagara led 28-20 at halftime, at which point the Purple Eagles were shooting just 29% from the field. Marist was shooting 25%.
In the second half, Nwandu found Greg Kuakumensah with a terrific pass into the paint for an easy bucket that gave Niagara a double-digit lead – at 39-28 – with about 15 minutes to play. The layup was part of a 15-4 run that pushed Niagara’s lead to as many as 19 points – at 49-30 – with about 12 1/2 minutes remaining.
But Marist clawed back.
The Red Foxes used a quick 14-5 run to cut the Eagles’ lead to 54-44 with about nine minutes to play, and Matt Herasme hit a 3 to pull within single digits – at 62-54 – with about 3 1/2 minutes to go.
Raheim Sullivan and Hakim Byrd each hit a pair of free throws as the Eagles' lead dwindled to four points – at 62-58 – with 2:44 remaining, and Sullivan hit a layup to chop it to 65-62 with eight seconds left.
Niagara provided Marist with a golden opportunity when Marcus Hammond, who finished with five points and a team-high nine rebounds, turned the ball over in his own end with 6.1 seconds remaining. The ball slipped out of his hands and out of bounds as two Marist players attempted to foul.