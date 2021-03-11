Niagara edges Marist, sets up MAAC semifinal with Rick Pitino-coached Iona

Greg Paulus was concerned his Niagara University men’s basketball team would be rusty heading into the postseason after playing just twice since January and not at all in more than two weeks while the program was paused because of positive Covid-19 tests.

He was right.

But Marist struggled most.

No. 5-seeded Niagara cobbled together a double-digit lead during an abysmal first half shooting performance for both teams and extended it to as large as 19 points in the second half before hanging on for a 67-62 victory against No. 4 Marist in a Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinal game Thursday at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J.

Niagara (9-10, 8-9 MAAC) will play No. 9 Iona (10-5, 6-3 MAAC) in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the conference championship game. The Gaels, coached by Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino (Kentucky, Louisville, Boston Celtics), trounced No. 8 Quinnipiac 72-48 in the first round Tuesday and stunned top-seeded Siena 55-52 in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Paulus expects rust as Niagara arrives at MAAC Tournament after third Covid-19 pause Niagara (8-10, 7-9 MAAC) hasn’t played a game in more than two weeks, since a 68-66 home loss to Siena on Feb. 21, and only twice since January because of positive Covid-19 tests.