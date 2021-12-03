Niagara basketball can't stop second-half surge by Monmouth

With about a minute left in regulation, the Niagara men’s basketball team was somehow still in the hunt for a win in its home opener.
But even with one of its legendary coaches on hand and its offense trying to rediscover its rhythm as the clock wound down, the Purple Eagles were unable to complete a comeback in a 57-49 loss to Monmouth in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener for both teams Friday at the Gallagher Center in Lewiston.
“We just wanted to keep playing, and keep chipping away there,” Niagara coach Greg Paulus said. “I thought we had some opportunities, we got some stops defensively, but for us, we want to play through the full 40 minutes, and we want to continue to play, and we’ve been in those situations before.”
The Purple Eagles trailed Monmouth 55-49 with 48.2 seconds left after Marcus McClary’s free throw, but coming out of a timeout, Justin Roberts missed a 3-point attempt with 35 seconds left. Shavar Reynolds hit a pair of free throws with 29 seconds left, and Monmouth guard George Papas grabbed the rebound off Marcus Hammond’s 3-point attempt, the last shot of the game.
Hammond’s miss became a metaphor for the Purple Eagles’ second half. Ahead 27-25 at halftime, Niagara (3-4, 0-1 MAAC) shot 5 for 24 in the final 20 minutes, and committed eight of their nine turnovers in the second half.
“They just took away certain looks that we normally get, in going back to their game plan,” said Hammond, who led Niagara with 11 points. “They did certain things that affected us. We still had great looks, but we just have to capitalize on those that we do get when teams do take away the other stuff.”
At halftime, Niagara’s athletic department honored Joe Mihalich, who is being inducted into the athletic department's hall of fame this weekend. Mihalich coached the Purple Eagles from 1998 to 2013 and led Niagara to two NCAA Tournament berths, but the Purple Eagles couldn’t take the excitement from the half or continue their first-half momentum.
The Purple Eagles committed four turnovers in the first four minutes of the second half, including Walker Miller’s steal against Jordan Cintron, which resulted in Reynolds’ jump shot, which gave Monmouth a 31-29 lead.
“I think they did a good job of executing their game plan, and they did stuff that we haven’t seen yet, this season,” said Niagara forward Sam Iorio, who scored six points and had a game-high 13 rebounds. “We’ve got to take it as a learning experience.
“Shots weren’t falling today, and when that’s happening, you’ve got to do other things to affect the game, in any way possible.”
Papas led Monmouth with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, but the Hawks opened 0 for 5 from the floor in the first five minutes. The two teams combined to shoot 13 for 32 in the first 13 minutes, and Niagara took a 22-18 lead on Iorio’s 3-pointer with 5:39 left.
The Purple Eagles, though, went without a successful shot from the floor for more than four minutes – scoring only on Hammond’s free throws with 3:26 left in the half in that stretch – and Nikkei Rutty’s dunk gave Monmouth its first lead, at 25-24, with 1:50 left in the half.
But 29 seconds later, Roberts (10 points) answered with his first 3-pointer to give the Purple Eagles a 27-25 lead, and Steven Levnaic grabbed the rebound off Miller’s 3-point attempt just before the buzzer.
Reynolds (13 points, five assists) hit back-to-back shots inside the 14-minute mark – a 3-pointer and a jump shot that opened Monmouth’s lead to 39-31 and forced the Purple Eagles to call a timeout.
It was of little help, as the Hawks led by as many as 14 points, after Samuel Chaput’s free throws with 7:43 left, before the Purple Eagles chipped that lead down to five at 54-49 with 56 seconds left on Hammond’s free throws.
“We’ve been down on the road, 12-11, and come back and won those games, or been in a one-possession game and given ourselves a chance,” Paulus said. “So, for us, it’s the continuing belief of, ‘hey, let’s make a play and try to get that schematically.’ We want to continue to fight and play all the way through.”