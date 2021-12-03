Niagara basketball can't stop second-half surge by Monmouth

Papas led Monmouth with 14 points, including four 3-pointers, but the Hawks opened 0 for 5 from the floor in the first five minutes. The two teams combined to shoot 13 for 32 in the first 13 minutes, and Niagara took a 22-18 lead on Iorio’s 3-pointer with 5:39 left.

The Purple Eagles, though, went without a successful shot from the floor for more than four minutes – scoring only on Hammond’s free throws with 3:26 left in the half in that stretch – and Nikkei Rutty’s dunk gave Monmouth its first lead, at 25-24, with 1:50 left in the half.

But 29 seconds later, Roberts (10 points) answered with his first 3-pointer to give the Purple Eagles a 27-25 lead, and Steven Levnaic grabbed the rebound off Miller’s 3-point attempt just before the buzzer.

Reynolds (13 points, five assists) hit back-to-back shots inside the 14-minute mark – a 3-pointer and a jump shot that opened Monmouth’s lead to 39-31 and forced the Purple Eagles to call a timeout.

It was of little help, as the Hawks led by as many as 14 points, after Samuel Chaput’s free throws with 7:43 left, before the Purple Eagles chipped that lead down to five at 54-49 with 56 seconds left on Hammond’s free throws.

“We’ve been down on the road, 12-11, and come back and won those games, or been in a one-possession game and given ourselves a chance,” Paulus said. “So, for us, it’s the continuing belief of, ‘hey, let’s make a play and try to get that schematically.’ We want to continue to fight and play all the way through.”

